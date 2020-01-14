Varney Nominated for 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award

This is the second-straight year Varney has been nominated

Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation nominee release



Varney

EASTON, Mass. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College men's ice hockey senior forward James Varney has been nominated for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award, as announced by the foundation on Monday.

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announced 13 nominees for the 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award, with Varney being one of three repeats nominees. The group of nominees includes nine seniors, three juniors, and one sophomore with nine male candidates – Varney, one of three Division II candidates– and four female applicants.

This award is presented annually to college hockey's finest citizen – a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team by also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism. This is the 25th year of the award.

Varney is a four-year member of the hockey team and is currently the President of the Stonehill Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). He was appointed two summers ago as the Co-Vice Chair of the newly formed Northeast-10 Conference SAAC. The senior is the Northeast Regional Fellow for Team IMPACT, an On-Campus Ambassador for Make-A-Wish, a member of Stonehill's Internal Leadership Board, the vice president of the Stonehill Bio Pre-Medical Club, and in the Stonehill College Army R.O.T.C.

Finalists for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2020 recipient will be honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 10 as part of the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Frozen Four weekend in Detroit, Michigan.

Stonehill (4-7-2, 1-3-1 NE10) travels to Hooksett, New Hampshire to battle Southern New Hampshire University (6-7, 4-2 NE10) this weekend for the first two games of the three-game series against the Penmen.

