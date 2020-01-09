Ice Hockey and Westfield State Skate to 2-2 Draw

Godin registers his fifth goal of his career

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (January 9, 2020) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team skated to its second draw of the season as they tied, 2-2, in a non-conference battle against Westfield State University Thursday afternoon at Foxboro Sports Center.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (3-7-2, 0-3-1 NE10) Nicholas Godin and Brendan Nehmer scored the tallies, while Michael Seibold registered two assists and Kayser Raei and John Peloso each chipped in a helper each.

made his debut in net as he registered 31 saves. For Westfield State (5-3-3, 3-1-2 MASCAC), Francois-Xavier Girard and Robert Neuwirth put in the goals, while John-Michael DiGregorio tallied two assists. Thierry Messervier stopped 39 pucks in the tie.

The Skyhawks outshot the Owls 41-33, as Stonehill was 1-for-7 in power plays and Westfield State went 0-for-2.

How It Happened:

Exactly eight minutes into the game, Westfield State capitalized on a faceoff in their offensive zone. DiGregorio won the matchup and Girard sent a one-timer to the back of the cage just past Day for a 1-0 advantage. The Owls were called for two penalties in the first period, but Stonehill was unsuccessful in the man advantages.

In the second period, the Skyhawks took the puck up ice into their offensive zone, and with a cross from Cameron Wright, Godin put in his first goal of the season and fifth of his career to tie the game at one, 1-1, at 7:26.

Nehmer scored his third goal of the season (PHOTO BY: Mary Gettens) Both teams were called for penalties in the second frame to put them in a four on four situation, but neither were able to find the back of the cage. At 17:25, Neuwirth took away a pass inside the Skyhawks' defensive zone and he pulled the puck away from defenders before putting the Owls up once again, 2-1.

After the Skyhawks were called for their second penalty of the game at 3:34 in the third period, Westfield was called for two penalties in just over a minute, 10:24 and 11:37, setting up Stonehill for a five-on-three opportunity. Following a successful faceoff in their offensive zone, the Skyhawks sent the puck around the horn as all skaters were involved and Nehmer sent the puck in for his third goal of the season with just eight seconds left in the 5-on-3 opportunity. This was the second equalizer of the game for a 2-2 score at 12:16.

In the Skyhawks' fourth overtime game of the season, they outshot the Owls 4-3, but picked up their second draw of the season.

Up Next:

Stonehill has a quick turnaround, as they travel to Shelton, Connecticut tomorrow, Friday, January 10 to battle their first Northeast-10 Conference foe of the new year, Post University, with a puck drop at 4:00 p.m. at the Sports Center of Connecticut.

