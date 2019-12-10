Worcester State Edges Ice Hockey, 2-1

Frament notches his first goal of the season

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (December 10, 2019) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team was edged by Worcester State University in non-conference play on Tuesday night at Foxboro Sports Center to wrap up the first semester of games.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (1-7-1, 0-3-1 NE10) Zachary Frament scored his first goal of the season, as Brendan Nehmer and Mike Seoane registered the assists.

Matthew Schoen tallied 30 saves in the game.

tallied 30 saves in the game. For Worcester State University (5-5-1, 3-3-0 MASCAC), Petr Staif and Colin Whitt scored the goals, while Nick Pennucci, Evan Schieber, and Matthew Manning recorded the assists.

The Skyhawks just edged the Lancers in shots 33-32, after Worcester State outshot Stonehill 14-6 in the first period. The Lancers went 0-for-4 in power plays, while Stonehill went 1-for-5.

How It Happened:

Worcester State got past Stonehill's defense in the ninth minute of play following a faceoff won by the Lancers in their defensive zone and Schieber skated It through the neutral zone. Pennucci received the dish and sent it from the right faceoff circle to the left, finding Staif who pushed it past Schoen for a 1-0 lead at 8:07 in the first period.



Seoane tallied his fourth assist of the season and ninth helper of his career Both teams had two opportunities in the second period as both teams were called for penalties, as neither capitalized with the extra skater chance. The Lancers then extended their lead to two, 2-0, at 16:14 as Whitt found the right upper 90.

In the third period, Stonehill cut the deficit to one, 2-1, at 8:17 on their fourth power play of the game. After passing the puck around the zone, Frament cut in front of the crease as he faked the shot to the left and found an open slot on the right side for his first goal of the season and fifth of his career.

Stonehill then saw their final power play of the game off a five-minute major called on the Lancers at 9:16, as they only tallied four shots in the five-minute span. The Skyhawks also pulled Schoen with 25-seconds remaining for the extra skater opportunity but the Lancers pulled off the 2-1 win.

Up Next:

Stonehill concluded the first semester of play and will host SUNY Potsdam to open the second semester on Saturday, January 4 for a 5:10 p.m. puck drop at Foxboro Sports Center.

