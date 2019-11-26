Curry Tops Ice Hockey, 5-4, in Non-Conference Play

Peloso scores twice in third period, before Colonels slide in game winner 8.5 seconds before buzzer

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts (November 26, 2019) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team fought hard against Curry College, who is ranked No. 15 in the latest USCHO.com NCAA Division III rankings, but the Colonels edged the Skyhawks with a last second goal, 5-4, Tuesday night at Falmouth Ice Arena in non-conference play.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (1-4-1, 0-3-1 NE10) sophomore Mike Seoane and senior Jack Scannell notched a goal apiece, while freshman John Peloso scored two power play goals. Senior goaltender Matthew Schoen recorded 35 saves in the game.

who tallied two, while , Seoane, and recorded the other five. For Curry College (7-1, 5-1 CCC), four Colonels recorded multi-point games, including Mic Curran who led the way with four points with one goal and three assists. Alex Ochterbeck followed with three assists and Tristan Morin and Joseph Thielen each scored a goal and an assist. Billy Vizzo scored the game winning goal with 8.5 seconds remaining, as Tyler Lindstrom also scored a goal and Eetu Selanne and Jordan Williamson each chipped in an assist. Cody Murch stopped 15 pucks between the pipes.

The Colonels outshot the Skyhawks 40-19, as Curry capitalized on two out of four power play opportunities and Stonehill scored on two of their six power plays.

How It Happened:

Stonehill's defense had to play tight as Curry looked to keep the puck in their attacking third, and five minutes into the game the Skyhawks put one on the board. Murray from the neutral zone found Nehmer as he skated into their attacking third sent it across the crease to Seoane who was able to put it away from the left side of the cage for his third goal of the season at 5:27.

Twenty five seconds into the second period, the Colonels tied the game at 1-1 with a strike from Tristan Morin as he walked the puck in. Ochterbeck and Curran assisted the equalizer at 00:25.

The Skyhawks were able get ahead again with Scannell's first goal of the season following an initial shot from Godin at 5:48 in the second period. Curry then responded and tied the game at two, 2-2, with a tally from Curran as he pushed it past Schoen with helpers from Thielen and Ochterbeck at 7:14.



Seoane scored his third goal of the season and fourth of his career (PHOTO BY: Mary Gettens) On the Skyhawks second penalty, the Colonels capitalized on the power play with a goal from Thielen three seconds into the power play at 13:38 to take the lead for the first time in the game, 3-2.

On the Skyhawks second penalty, the Colonels capitalized on the power play with a goal from Thielen three seconds into the power play at 13:38 to take the lead for the first time in the game, 3-2. After a faceoff in their defensive third, the Colonels extended their lead to two as they skated the puck down ice zig-zagging it between players before Lindstrom found the left upper 90 at 3:49 in the third period, 4-2.

At 13:17, Stonehill capitalized on their fourth power play opportunity, as Peloso hit the brakes at the right faceoff circle and sent it past the goaltender to cut the deficit to one, 4-3, in the third period.

Peloso then tied the game with his second power play goal of the game and career at 15:38 after an initial shot from Seoane as he put away the rebound, 4-4.

The Colonels scored their second power play goal of the game as Vizzo sent the puck high over the shoulder of Schoen with 8.5 seconds remaining, giving Curry its sixth-straight win.

Up Next:

Stonehill will return home to Foxboro Sports Center, as they host non-conference foe Bryn Athyn College on Saturday, November 30 with a 7 p.m. puck drop in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

