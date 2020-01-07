Ice Hockey Shuts Out Johnson & Wales, 3-0

Skyhawks record first shutout since November 2018

PAWTUCKET, Rhode Island (January 7, 2020) – In the second of three non-conference games to open up the new year, the Stonehill College ice hockey team blanked Johnson & Wales University with a score of 3-0 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island at Lynch Arena on Tuesday night.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (2-7-1, 0-3-1 NE10) Charles Page, John Peloso, and Cameron Wright each had a hand at the victory with a goal.

each had a hand at the victory with a goal. Kyle Woodruff, Seth Murray, Brendan Nehmer , and Jack Hall each chipped in an assist.

, and each chipped in an assist. Senior Matthew Schoen tallied 30 saves in his first-career shutout and second win of the season.

tallied 30 saves in his first-career shutout and second win of the season. For Johnson & Wales (3-9-0, 0-6-0 NEHC), Jeremy Skaife tallied 34 saves in the loss.

The Skyhawks outshot the Wildcats 34-30, as neither team was successful on power plays with both teams being called for two penalties each.

How It Happened:

The first eight minutes of play included much back and forth play. At 8:30, Page was able to capitalize on a breakaway pass from Woodruff who led Page to the cage and he crashed the cage to slide the puck past Skaife for a 1-0 advantage.

Johnson & Wales was called for the first penalty of the game and Stonehill saw two shots during the two minutes. Five seconds following the end of the power play, Nehmer brought the puck into the zone and sent a cross-ice pass to Peloso. Peloso saw a diving goaltender as he snuck the puck in to double the Skyhawks' score at 5:17 in the second period for his fourth goal of the season.

The Skyhawks killed their first penalty of the game as they were called for interference at 10:12 in the second frame and fended off the Wildcats.

Wright notched his seventh goal of the season at 6:55 in the third period as he collected a rebound off his skate for a quick one-timer extending the lead to three, 3-0.



Peloso scored his fourth goal of the season (PHOTO BY: Mary Gettens)

Outside the Glass:

Skyhawks snap the Wildcats' two-game win streak, which included a 5-3 win over Franklin Pierce University and a 9-1 win over Anna Maria College.

Stonehill recorded its first shutout of the season and first shutout since last season when they defeated Post University 5-0, November 27.

This was Schoen's first-career shutout in the cage.

Up Next:

Stonehill returns home on Thursday, January 9 to host Westfield State University at Foxboro Sports Center at 4:10 p.m. for its third-straight non-conference game of the second half of the season, before getting back into NE10 Conference play as they travel to Shelton, Connecticut to battle Post University on Friday, January 10 with a puck drop at 4:00 p.m. at the Sports Center of Connecticut.

