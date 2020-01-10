Ice Hockey Earns First Conference Win Over Post, 6-2

Raei scores two goals for second time this season

SHELTON, Connecticut (January 10, 2020) – The Stonehill College men's ice hockey team picked up its first Northeast-10 Conference victory Friday night at the Sports Center of Connecticut against Post University with a score of 6-2.

Following a faceoff in the Eagles offensive zone, Stonehill intercepted a pass and skated into their offensive zone. The Skyhawks saw initial shots by Godin and Raei that were both blocked, but a scuffle in front of the net left a loose puck for Raei off to the left as he found the right upper 90 for a 1-0 lead 52-seconds into the game.

Twelve seconds into the Skyhawks second power play opportunity of the game, Page caught the puck off the boards at the top and Murray got his pass at the top right of the key. Page got the puck back and sent a cross to Wright who was wide open on the right for a one-timer and his eighth goal of the season, 2-0, at 12:04.

Joshua Loveridge slapped the puck on net for a shot saved by Brown four minutes later and Godin put away the rebound at 14:18 for his second goal of the season extending the Skyhawks' lead to three, 3-0.

With 14 seconds left in Stonehill's third power play opportunity in the game, Post was called for a second penalty giving Stonehill a 5-on-3 advantage at 5:49 in the second frame. The Eagles killed the first penalty and with the man advantage, the Skyhawks pulled the puck off the boards, and Nehmer and Peloso went 2-on-1 with a Post defender as Peloso scored his fifth goal of the season at 6:10, 4-0.

Page registered three assists in the Skyhawks' first Conference win of the season (PHOTO BY: Mary Gettens)



Page registered three assists in the Skyhawks' first Conference win of the season (PHOTO BY: Mary Gettens) Three seconds after Post's third power play opportunity, the Eagles maintained possession and Giacomin skated the puck around defenders and faked one way before blasting it past Schoen to cut the deficit to three, 4-1, at 8:49 in the second frame.

Conley put the Skyhawks back up by four, 5-1, at 13:35 with a top shelf strike from the right faceoff circle tallying his first goal of the season and third of his career.

The Eagles cut the deficit once again to three, 5-2, at 17:08 as Giacomin found Karas for a slap shot putting it past Schoen before the end of the second period during their fourth power play opportunity of the game.

In a short-handed opportunity in the third period, Raei looked to clear the puck but the Eagles had pulled their goaltender 19 seconds prior and he put away his second goal of the game at 16:44 from the neutral zone at the Skyhawks' bench.

Stonehill takes a week off before resuming NE10 play with the first two games of their three-game series against Southern New Hampshire University. The Skyhawks travel to Hooksett, New Hampshire on Friday, January 17 for a 7:20 p.m. puck drop at the Ice Den, followed by a game on Saturday, January 18 at 3:20 p.m. against the Penmen.

