Power Play Goals Deciding Factor in Ice Hockey’s 8-5 Loss to Bryn Athyn

Wright puts two away for 28 goals in his career

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (November 30, 2019) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team saw their only lead in the first period as Bryn Athyn College skated past the Skyhawks with a score of 8-5 on non-conference play Saturday night at Foxboro Sports Center.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (1-5-1, 0-3-1 NE10) Cameron Wright led the way with two goals, as Jared McCracken scored once and tallied two assists. Charles Page and Mike Seoane scored the other two goals for the Skyhawks.

Jack Hall was the only other Skyhawk to notch two helpers, while Brendan Nehmer, John Peloso, Zachary Frament, and Jack Scannell each chipped in one assist. Chase McKay and Matthew Schoen combined for 28 saves in the game.

For Bryn Athyn College (4-2-1), four Lions tallied three points each including Cameron Shorrock with two goals and one assist, Zach Pamaylon with one goal and two assists, Tanner Congdon with one goal and two assists, and Vojtech Luza with three assists. Four other Lions recorded the goals, including Devon Becker, Connor Devereux, Jake Heckenberger, and Peter Falivena.

McKenzie Chalmers recorded 30 saves in the win.

The Lions just outshot the Skyhawks 36-35, as Bryn Athyn capitalized on four of five power play opportunities and Stonehill was only successful on one of seven power plays.

How It Happened:

Seoane kicked off the Skyhawks' scoring with his fourth goal of the season and fifth of his career at 3:01 in the first period to give Stonehill a 1-0 advantage, and their only lead of the game.

Bryn Athyn then scored three goals off a five-minute major that was called on Stonehill at 5:26. Heckenberger, Congdon, and Becker each found the back of the cage to give the Lions a 3-1 lead.

The Lions were called for their first penalty right at the end of the first period and were then called for two more in the second period, as Shorrock put in a goal at 9:03, with 47 seconds remaining on the penalty for a shorthanded opportunity and a three-goal advantage, 4-1.

Wright found the left upper 90 at 10:01 in the second as he skated backwards into the right faceoff circle cutting the deficit to two, 4-2. This was his fourth goal of the season and 29 th goal of his career.

Page jammed in his second goal of the season and 11th of his career following a faceoff in their offensive third at 14:10. Wright tallied an assist off the faceoff, as Hall dumped the puck to Page before sending the puck over the crease for a 4-3 deficit.

of his career following a faceoff in their offensive third at 14:10. Wright tallied an assist off the faceoff, as Hall dumped the puck to Page before sending the puck over the crease for a 4-3 deficit.

Five minutes later, Pamaylaon put the Lions lead back to two goals, 5-3, with a tally six seconds before the end of the second period at 19:54.

Five minutes later, Pamaylaon put the Lions lead back to two goals, 5-3, with a tally six seconds before the end of the second period at 19:54. Stonehill outshot Bryn Athyn 11-8 in the third period for the only frame outshooting the Lions. Bryn Athyn put away three goals in the third, including their fourth power play goal of the game and an empty net goal.

The Skyhawks were able to score two goals in the third, as McCracken scored his second goal of the season following a turnover in their offensive third for the first goal of the third frame at 7:54. Wright picked up his second of the game and fifth of the season at 19:25 on the Skyhawks' seventh power play opportunity of the game after a pass from Page that was sent from the left faceoff circle to the right for Wright to put away the dish.

Up Next:

Stonehill takes a week off before returning to Foxboro Sports Center for two more non-conference games before winter break. The Skyhawks will first host Framingham State University on Saturday, December 7 with a puck drop at 5:10 p.m., followed by a Tuesday night contest on December 10 as they host Worcester State University at 7:10 p.m.

