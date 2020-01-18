Southern N.H. Tops Ice Hockey, 4-2

Scoring Summary

1st - 15:11 - PP - James Nash (Southern New Hampshire University)
1st - 18:36 - Charles Page (Stonehill)
2nd - 11:04 - PP - Joe Biddle (Southern New Hampshire University)
2nd - 14:35 - PP - Phil Heisse (Southern New Hampshire University)
3rd - 03:19 - Ryan Meade (Stonehill)
3rd - 09:22 - Travis Quigley (Southern New Hampshire University)

Game Leaders

Stonehill
G: 2 Players (#5, #16) - 1
A: Sean Conley - 2
Sh: 2 Players (#24, #55) - 4
Sv: Matthew Schoen - 34
Southern New Hampshire University
G: 4 Players (#2, #8, #27, #28) - 1
A: Joe Fiorino - 2
Sh: 3 Players (#8, #16, #27) - 4
Sv: JT Kossakowski - 19

Team Stats

Stonehill
Southern New Hampshire University

PowerPlays

0 for 5
3 for 11

Shorthanded Goals

0
0

Penalties (min)

9 (29)
8 (16)

Shots on Goal

21
38

Face Offs Won

25
45
full stats

Meade nets his second-straight goal in as many games 

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (January 18, 2020) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team fell to Southern New Hampshire University, 4-2, in Northeast-10 Conference play Saturday afternoon at the Ice Den.   

By the Numbers:

  • Stonehill's (5-8-2, 2-4-1 NE10) Charles Page and Ryan Meade registered the goals, while Sean Conley recorded two assists and Nicholas Godin tallied one.
  • Senior Matthew Schoen registered 34 saves in the game.
  • Southern New Hampshire University (7-8, 5-3 NE10) saw three power play goals out of the four in the game coming from James Nash, Joe Biddle, and Phil Heisse, as Travis Quigley scored the final goal in the third period.
  • Biddle, Quigley, and Nash each chipped in a goal and an assist, as Joe Fiorino recorded two assists, and Cole Stewart tallied a helper. JT Kossakowski recorded 19 saves in his second win of the season.
  • The Penmen outshot the Skyhawks, 38-21, as Southern N.H. capitalized on 3-of-11 power play opportunities, while Stonehill was unsuccessful in all five power plays.

How It Happened:

  • After a back-and-forth first half, Southern N.H. came up with the first goal of the game on their second power play opportunity, seven seconds after Stonehill's penalty was called. The Penmen set up around the perimeter of their offensive zone and with a cross to Nash from Biddle, Southern N.H. saw a 1-0 lead at 15:11.
  • At 18:36 in the first period, Page tied the game, 1-1, with his one-timer right in front of the cage with a back-handed pass from the boards.
  • About halfway through the second period, Biddle blasted it past Schoen at 11:04 for the Penmen's second power play goal of the game from the right faceoff circle. Biddle got assists from Fiorino and Nash getting their lead back for a one-goal advantage, 2-1.
  • Stonehill defended their fourth penalty of the game as Southern N.H. got off six shots, with half of them being blocked by the Skyhawks, but then with ten seconds left in the Penmen's fourth power play of the game, Heisse squeezed the puck across the line at 14:35 for a 3-1 advantage.
  • Stonehill cut the deficit to one, 3-2, with Meade's third goal of the season and 12th of his career at 3:19 in the third period. Conley wound up and shot from the right point as Meade was able to lift it up and over Kossakowski.

  • Conley tallied two assists in the game
    On a two-on-one situation, the Penmen were able to reestablish their two-goal lead as Quigley skated it into the zone and found the right upper 90 at 9:22 in the third frame.  

Up Next:

Stonehill returns home for back-to-back home games, as they welcome Saint Michael's College to Foxboro Sports Center on Tuesday, January 21 for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Then the Skyhawks host Assumption College for their Purple & White Game on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Southern N.H. Tops Ice Hockey, 4-2
January 18, 2020 Southern N.H. Tops Ice Hockey, 4-2
Ice Hockey Topples Southern N.H., 4-1
January 17, 2020 Ice Hockey Topples Southern N.H., 4-1
THE ENTERPRISE: COLLEGES: Stonehill hockey team surging after slow start
January 16, 2020 THE ENTERPRISE: COLLEGES: Stonehill hockey team surging after slow start
Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors
January 14, 2020 Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors
Varney Nominated for 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award
January 14, 2020 Varney Nominated for 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award
Ice Hockey Earns First Conference Win Over Post, 6-2
January 10, 2020 Ice Hockey Earns First Conference Win Over Post, 6-2
Ice Hockey and Westfield State Skate to 2-2 Draw
January 9, 2020 Ice Hockey and Westfield State Skate to 2-2 Draw
Ice Hockey Shuts Out Johnson & Wales, 3-0
January 7, 2020 Ice Hockey Shuts Out Johnson & Wales, 3-0
Ice Hockey Rallies Past SUNY Potsdam, 6-4
January 4, 2020 Ice Hockey Rallies Past SUNY Potsdam, 6-4
Worcester State Edges Ice Hockey, 2-1
December 10, 2019 Worcester State Edges Ice Hockey, 2-1
Framingham State Puts Away Ice Hockey, 5-2
December 7, 2019 Framingham State Puts Away Ice Hockey, 5-2
Power Play Goals Deciding Factor in Ice Hockey’s 8-5 Loss to Bryn Athyn
November 30, 2019 Power Play Goals Deciding Factor in Ice Hockey’s 8-5 Loss to Bryn Athyn
Curry Tops Ice Hockey, 5-4, in Non-Conference Play
November 26, 2019 Curry Tops Ice Hockey, 5-4, in Non-Conference Play
Saint Anselm Skates Past Ice Hockey, 3-1
November 16, 2019 Saint Anselm Skates Past Ice Hockey, 3-1
Ice Hockey and Saint Anselm Skate to 3-3 Draw
November 15, 2019 Ice Hockey and Saint Anselm Skate to 3-3 Draw
Franklin Pierce Edges Ice Hockey in 4-3 Overtime Win
November 9, 2019 Franklin Pierce Edges Ice Hockey in 4-3 Overtime Win
Ice Hockey Falls to Assumption in NE10 Opener, 6-4
November 8, 2019 Ice Hockey Falls to Assumption in NE10 Opener, 6-4
Raei Named NE10 Player of the Week
November 4, 2019 Raei Named NE10 Player of the Week
Raei Scores Two, Ice Hockey Opens Season With Overtime Win
November 2, 2019 Raei Scores Two, Ice Hockey Opens Season With Overtime Win
Men’s Ice Hockey Tabbed Seventh in NE10 Preseason Poll
October 15, 2019 Men’s Ice Hockey Tabbed Seventh in NE10 Preseason Poll