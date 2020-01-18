Southern N.H. Tops Ice Hockey, 4-2

Meade nets his second-straight goal in as many games

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (January 18, 2020) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team fell to Southern New Hampshire University, 4-2, in Northeast-10 Conference play Saturday afternoon at the Ice Den.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (5-8-2, 2-4-1 NE10) Charles Page and Ryan Meade registered the goals, while Sean Conley recorded two assists and Nicholas Godin tallied one.

and registered the goals, while recorded two assists and tallied one. Senior Matthew Schoen registered 34 saves in the game.

registered 34 saves in the game. Southern New Hampshire University (7-8, 5-3 NE10) saw three power play goals out of the four in the game coming from James Nash, Joe Biddle, and Phil Heisse, as Travis Quigley scored the final goal in the third period.

Biddle, Quigley, and Nash each chipped in a goal and an assist, as Joe Fiorino recorded two assists, and Cole Stewart tallied a helper. JT Kossakowski recorded 19 saves in his second win of the season.

The Penmen outshot the Skyhawks, 38-21, as Southern N.H. capitalized on 3-of-11 power play opportunities, while Stonehill was unsuccessful in all five power plays.

How It Happened:

After a back-and-forth first half, Southern N.H. came up with the first goal of the game on their second power play opportunity, seven seconds after Stonehill's penalty was called. The Penmen set up around the perimeter of their offensive zone and with a cross to Nash from Biddle, Southern N.H. saw a 1-0 lead at 15:11.

At 18:36 in the first period, Page tied the game, 1-1, with his one-timer right in front of the cage with a back-handed pass from the boards.

About halfway through the second period, Biddle blasted it past Schoen at 11:04 for the Penmen's second power play goal of the game from the right faceoff circle. Biddle got assists from Fiorino and Nash getting their lead back for a one-goal advantage, 2-1.

Stonehill defended their fourth penalty of the game as Southern N.H. got off six shots, with half of them being blocked by the Skyhawks, but then with ten seconds left in the Penmen's fourth power play of the game, Heisse squeezed the puck across the line at 14:35 for a 3-1 advantage.

Stonehill cut the deficit to one, 3-2, with Meade's third goal of the season and 12 th of his career at 3:19 in the third period. Conley wound up and shot from the right point as Meade was able to lift it up and over Kossakowski.

of his career at 3:19 in the third period. Conley wound up and shot from the right point as Meade was able to lift it up and over Kossakowski.

Conley tallied two assists in the game On a two-on-one situation, the Penmen were able to reestablish their two-goal lead as Quigley skated it into the zone and found the right upper 90 at 9:22 in the third frame.

Up Next:

Stonehill returns home for back-to-back home games, as they welcome Saint Michael's College to Foxboro Sports Center on Tuesday, January 21 for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. Then the Skyhawks host Assumption College for their Purple & White Game on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.