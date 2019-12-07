Framingham State Puts Away Ice Hockey, 5-2

Hall nets his first goal of the season

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (December 7, 2019) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team lost to Framingham State University, 5-2, Saturday afternoon in non-conference play at Foxboro Sports Center.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (1-6-1, 0-3-1 NE10) Charles Page, Jack Hall scored the goals for the Skyhawks, while Sean Conley had the only assist.

Chase McKay (New Port Richey, Florida/South Shore Kings) registered 26 saves in the game.

For Framingham State University (0-8-0, 0-6-0 MASCAC), Ryan Paul tallied a hat trick as Matthew Paiotti and Matthew Siegel recorded the other two goals. Blake Carlson recorded 45 saves in the win.

The Skyhawks outshot the Skyhawks 47-31, as the Rams capitalized on one of two power plays and Stonehill went zero-for-four on power plays.

How It Happened:

Conley initial shot was stopped by Carlson but the puck squeaked out behind the Rams' goaltender making for an easy tap in for Page. The sophomore netted his third goal of the season and 12 th of his career.

of his career. Framingham's Paoitti played the puck behind the net before Paul found the back of the cage at three minutes even to tie the game at one, 1-1, in the second period.

Stonehill responded 1:37 later as Hall picked up his first goal of the season right in front of the crease for their second lead of the game, 2-1.

The Rams' Paul scored his second goal of the game at 5:29 in the second frame after Framingham brought the puck down the ice following a shot on goal from the Skyhawks. Paul picked up the loose dish from the left faceoff circle and found an open slot to tie the game once again, 2-2.



Page scored his third goal of the season and 12th of his career

The second power play opportunity of the game came as the Skyhawks were down a skater at 14:16. Paiotti gave the Rams their first lead of the game at 16:01 after a pass across the zone and Framingham jammed the puck in for a 3-2 advantage. In the third period, Siegel extended the Rams' lead to two at 2:17 with an unassisted tally as he shot from between the circles sending the puck to the upper 90, 4-2.

In an empty net opportunity with less than two minutes remaining, Paul slapped the puck on cage for a three-goal lead at 18:30 for his third goal of the game.

Up Next:

Stonehill will host Worcester State University (4-4-1, 3-2 MASCAC) on Tuesday, December 10 at the Foxboro Sports Center for their final game of the semester.

