Ice Hockey Topples Southern N.H., 4-1

Scoring Summary

2nd - 04:02 - Sean Conley (Stonehill)
2nd - 12:46 - Ryan Meade (Stonehill)
3rd - 07:52 - Kyle Woodruff (Stonehill)
3rd - 11:29 - SH - DJ Goldstein (Southern New Hampshire University)
3rd - 14:56 - SH - Kayser Raei (Stonehill)

Game Leaders

Stonehill
G: 4 Players (#5, #6, #18, #44) - 1
A: 2 Players (#24, #25) - 1
Sh: 3 Players (#6, #16, #19) - 5
Sv: Matthew Schoen - 41
Southern New Hampshire University
G: DJ Goldstein - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Cole Stewart - 7
Sv: Kurt Gutting - 34

Team Stats

Stonehill
Southern New Hampshire University

PowerPlays

0 for 5
0 for 2

Shorthanded Goals

1
1

Penalties (min)

2 (4)
5 (10)

Shots on Goal

38
42

Face Offs Won

36
39
full stats

Conley nets second goal of season, fourth career  

HOOKSETT, New Hampshire (January 17, 2020) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team continued its unbeaten streak following winter break as they were victorious over Northeast-10 Conference foe Southern New Hampshire University Friday night at the Ice Den with a score of 4-1.  

By the Numbers:

  • Stonehill's (4-7-2, 1-3-1 NE10) Sean Conley, Ryan Meade, Kyle Woodruff, and Kayser Raei tallied the goals in the Skyhawks' five-game unbeaten streak.
  • Zachary Frament and Jack Scannell recorded assists in the win.
  • Senior Matthew Schoen picked up his sixth win in net with 41 saves.
  • For Southern New Hampshire University (6-7-0, 4-2-0 NE10), DJ Goldstein was able to cut the deficit to two, 3-1, while Kurt Gutting saved 34 shots.
  • The Penmen outshot the Skyhawks, 42-38, as neither team was successful on power plays with Stonehill going 0-for-5 and Southern N.H. went 0-for-2.

How It Happened:

  • In the first period, both teams saw their first power play opportunity, as neither were able to capitalize with the extra skater. Stonehill was also called for a late penalty that ran into the second period, at 18:27 and the Skyhawks defended the cage with five shots on goal.
  • The two teams battled for possession in the second period under the four-minute mark as Charles Page and a few Penmen fought against the boards. The puck was wrapped around to the right faceoff circle and after a Southern N.H. touch, Conley was left wide open with the puck for a one timer to the right upper 90 for a 1-0 lead at 4:02.
  • With seven minutes remaining in the second frame, Stonehill reset in their defensive zone and charged forward. After a scuffle around the boards, Frament sent the puck in to Meade who was out in front to slide it through Gutting's pads for a 2-0 advantage at 12:46. This was Meade's second goal of the season and 11th career tally.

  • Woodruff scored his first tally of the season and fifth of his career 
    Twelve minutes left in the third period, Gutting played the puck behind the net and Stonehill intercepted the pass and then put it back behind the cage for Scannell. Scannell sent a quick pass to Woodruff who sat in front of the net for his first goal of the season and fifth of his career at 7:52, 3-0.
  • Less than three minutes later, Southern N.H. was called for its fifth penalty of the game. Thirty five seconds into the power play, Stonehill aimed to keep it in their offensive zone, but the Penmen skated down the ice for a 2-on-1 and pushed it past Schoen for a shorthanded goal. Goldstein cut the deficit to two, 3-1, at 11:29.
  • With the Penmen on their second power play opportunity of the night, they turned the puck over at the top of the key and Raei skated one-on-one with a Penmen down the ice for his sixth goal of the season and 12th goal of his career at 14:56 in the third period.

Up Next:

The Skyhawks travel back to Hooksett, New Hampshire tomorrow, Saturday, January 18 for game two of the three-game series with a 3:20 p.m. puck drop against the Penmen.  

