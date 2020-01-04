Ice Hockey Rallies Past SUNY Potsdam, 6-4

Frament tallies three points, Meade and Raei each register two points

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (January 4, 2020) – The Stonehill College ice hockey team snapped its five-game losing streak as it opened the second half of the season with a 6-4 victory over non-conference foe SUNY Potsdam Saturday afternoon at Foxboro Sports Center.

By the Numbers:

Stonehill's (2-7-1, 0-3-1 NE10) Zachary Frament tallied two of the Skyhawks' six goals, while Cameron Wright, Colin Quinn, Charles Page , and Seth Murray each contributed a score.

held down the fort as he stopped 39 shots in the game. For SUNY Potsdam (2-10-1, 2-6-1 SUNYAC), Jon Venter led the way with a goal and an assist, as Devin Panzeca, Sean Winikates, and Tyler Young each sent the puck to the back of the cage. In net, Ryan Glander registered 13 saves.

The Skyhawks were outshot 19-43, as Stonehill was successful on 2-of-5 power plays with one empty net goal. The Bears went 1-for-2 on power plays.

How It Happened:

Two minutes into the game, Stonehill took the puck away from the Bears in their offensive zone and Quinn received a pass just inside the neutral zone as he skated with two defenders. He then slid the puck between the defenders leaving himself open at the right faceoff circle slapping the dish for a 1-0 lead. This was his first goal of the season and third goal of his career at 2:20.

With 17.7 seconds remaining in the first period, Potsdam won the faceoff and Tyler Young jammed the puck past Schoen to even the game at one, 1-1, at 19:48.



The two teams battled against the boards in the fourth minute of the game, and the Bears maintained possession in their attacking zone as Panzeca found an opening at 3:44 in the second period for their first lead of the game. The advantage was short-lived, as Page put the puck away following a no-goal call for the equalizer less than a minute later. Page scored his fourth goal of the season and 13 of his career at 4:35. Stonehill saw their second lead of the game at 7:33 as Frament registered his second power play goal and goal of the season. Following a pass on the outside, the senior crashed the zone and sat in front of Glander receiving a pass from Mike Seoane , as Frament faked to the left and glided the puck past Glander's outstretched pad for a 3-2 lead.

, as Frament faked to the left and glided the puck past Glander's outstretched pad for a 3-2 lead. Once again, the opposite team responded as Venter found the top shelf to tie the game at 11:18 at three, 3-3, the team's only power play goal of the game. The Bears' Winikates put Potsdam up once more at 13:56 in the second frame, 4-3, as they were able to fend off the Skyhawks in the remaining minutes.

Stonehill's offense was on fire in the third period as they scored three goals in seven minutes, including their second power play goal of the game from Murray at 11:44. Page grabbed the loose puck and found a crashing Murray on the left side to tie the game at four with two seconds left on the power play.

Wright then gave the Skyhawks the advantage again at 16:27 for his sixth goal of the season and 29th of his career, as he skated around the right side of the crease and slipped the puck over the line for a 5-4 lead. With just under two minutes left in the game, the Bears pulled Glander and the Skyhawks took away the rebound and skated the puck down ice. Meade sent the puck to Frament for his second goal of the game at 18:52, 6-4.

Up Next:

Stonehill will travel to Pawtucket, Rhode Island to face Johnson & Wales University on Tuesday, January 7 at Lynch Arena with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop, before returning home on Thursday, January 9 to host Westfield State University at Foxboro Sports Center at 4:10 p.m.

