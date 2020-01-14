Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors

Schoen and Peloso receive NE10 honors this week

Northeast 10 Men's Ice Hockey Report: Week 8



Schoen

Peloso

EASTON, Mass. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College men's ice hockey was awarded two of the three Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honors, as senior goaltender Matthew Schoen and freshman forward John Peloso were tabbed Goaltender and Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league Monday afternoon.

In the Skyhawks busy three-game week, Stonehill went 2-0-1, including a 3-0 shutout over Johnson & Wales University, their first shutout since 2018. The Skyhawks also skated to their second tie of the season with a 2-2 draw against Westfield State, followed by their first NE10 Conference win, a 6-2 victory over Post University.

The senior totaled 70 saves in net in the two games he played in. The 3-0 win over the Wildcats was the first shutout for Schoen of his career, as it was the Skyhawks' first since a 5-0 victory over Post University in November 2018. Schoen was also a key component of the 6-2 win over Post University on Friday, where he stopped 40 pucks and held the Eagles scoreless for 28 minutes.

The Tolland, Connecticut native is currently ranked first in save percentage (.923), third in saves (299), fourth in goals against average (2.98), and fifth in goals against (25), which are all career highs for the senior.

Peloso tallied four points this week, including two goals and two assists for three-straight games with points, which is the longest streak he has had this season. The freshman scored the second goal against Johnson & Wales University to put the Skyhawks up 2-0 in the second period, he was also plus-1 on ice. Against Westfield State, Peloso registered an assist in Stonehill's second goal in the third period on a power play opportunity to tie the game, 2-2.

He then assisted the Skyhawks in their first Conference win with a goal and an assist. He knocked in his second-career power play goal to extend the lead to four, 4-0, in the second period, and then followed that up with an assist on Stonehill's fifth goal, also in the second frame.

This brings his career total to five goals and five assists with two power play goals and 10 points. His 10 points puts him tied for fourth on the team and he is tied for 14th in the NE10 in goals, tied for 22nd in points, and tied for 36th in assists.

Stonehill (4-7-2, 1-3-1 NE10) travels to Hooksett, New Hampshire to battle Southern New Hampshire University (6-7, 4-2 NE10) this weekend for the first two games of the three-game series against the Penmen.

