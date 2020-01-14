Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors

Schoen and Peloso receive NE10 honors this week

Northeast 10 Men's Ice Hockey Report: Week 8


Schoen

Peloso

EASTON, Mass. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College men's ice hockey was awarded two of the three Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honors, as senior goaltender Matthew Schoen and freshman forward John Peloso were tabbed Goaltender and Rookie of the Week, as announced by the league Monday afternoon.

In the Skyhawks busy three-game week, Stonehill went 2-0-1, including a 3-0 shutout over Johnson & Wales University, their first shutout since 2018. The Skyhawks also skated to their second tie of the season with a 2-2 draw against Westfield State, followed by their first NE10 Conference win, a 6-2 victory over Post University.

The senior totaled 70 saves in net in the two games he played in. The 3-0 win over the Wildcats was the first shutout for Schoen of his career, as it was the Skyhawks' first since a 5-0 victory over Post University in November 2018. Schoen was also a key component of the 6-2 win over Post University on Friday, where he stopped 40 pucks and held the Eagles scoreless for 28 minutes.

The Tolland, Connecticut native is currently ranked first in save percentage (.923), third in saves (299), fourth in goals against average (2.98), and fifth in goals against (25), which are all career highs for the senior.

Peloso tallied four points this week, including two goals and two assists for three-straight games with points, which is the longest streak he has had this season. The freshman scored the second goal against Johnson & Wales University to put the Skyhawks up 2-0 in the second period, he was also plus-1 on ice. Against Westfield State, Peloso registered an assist in Stonehill's second goal in the third period on a power play opportunity to tie the game, 2-2.

He then assisted the Skyhawks in their first Conference win with a goal and an assist. He knocked in his second-career power play goal to extend the lead to four, 4-0, in the second period, and then followed that up with an assist on Stonehill's fifth goal, also in the second frame.

This brings his career total to five goals and five assists with two power play goals and 10 points. His 10 points puts him tied for fourth on the team and he is tied for 14th in the NE10 in goals, tied for 22nd in points, and tied for 36th in assists.

Stonehill (4-7-2, 1-3-1 NE10) travels to Hooksett, New Hampshire to battle Southern New Hampshire University (6-7, 4-2 NE10) this weekend for the first two games of the three-game series against the Penmen.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors
January 14, 2020 Ice Hockey Duo Earn NE10 Weekly Honors
Varney Nominated for 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award
January 14, 2020 Varney Nominated for 2020 Hockey Humanitarian Award
Ice Hockey Earns First Conference Win Over Post, 6-2
January 10, 2020 Ice Hockey Earns First Conference Win Over Post, 6-2
Ice Hockey and Westfield State Skate to 2-2 Draw
January 9, 2020 Ice Hockey and Westfield State Skate to 2-2 Draw
Ice Hockey Shuts Out Johnson & Wales, 3-0
January 7, 2020 Ice Hockey Shuts Out Johnson & Wales, 3-0
Ice Hockey Rallies Past SUNY Potsdam, 6-4
January 4, 2020 Ice Hockey Rallies Past SUNY Potsdam, 6-4
Worcester State Edges Ice Hockey, 2-1
December 10, 2019 Worcester State Edges Ice Hockey, 2-1
Framingham State Puts Away Ice Hockey, 5-2
December 7, 2019 Framingham State Puts Away Ice Hockey, 5-2
Power Play Goals Deciding Factor in Ice Hockey’s 8-5 Loss to Bryn Athyn
November 30, 2019 Power Play Goals Deciding Factor in Ice Hockey’s 8-5 Loss to Bryn Athyn
Curry Tops Ice Hockey, 5-4, in Non-Conference Play
November 26, 2019 Curry Tops Ice Hockey, 5-4, in Non-Conference Play
Saint Anselm Skates Past Ice Hockey, 3-1
November 16, 2019 Saint Anselm Skates Past Ice Hockey, 3-1
Ice Hockey and Saint Anselm Skate to 3-3 Draw
November 15, 2019 Ice Hockey and Saint Anselm Skate to 3-3 Draw
Franklin Pierce Edges Ice Hockey in 4-3 Overtime Win
November 9, 2019 Franklin Pierce Edges Ice Hockey in 4-3 Overtime Win
Ice Hockey Falls to Assumption in NE10 Opener, 6-4
November 8, 2019 Ice Hockey Falls to Assumption in NE10 Opener, 6-4
Raei Named NE10 Player of the Week
November 4, 2019 Raei Named NE10 Player of the Week
Raei Scores Two, Ice Hockey Opens Season With Overtime Win
November 2, 2019 Raei Scores Two, Ice Hockey Opens Season With Overtime Win
Men’s Ice Hockey Tabbed Seventh in NE10 Preseason Poll
October 15, 2019 Men’s Ice Hockey Tabbed Seventh in NE10 Preseason Poll