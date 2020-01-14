Bernard Named NE10 Field Rookie of the Week

Dedham, Massachusetts, freshman earns weekly award for first time

NE10 Indoor Track & Field Weekly Report

EASTON, Mass. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College freshman Cameron Bernard has been named the Northeast-10 Conference's Field Rookie of the Week by the league office this afternoon.

Bernard earns the weekly honor for the first time in his career after collecting Stonehill's three points to post a ninth place team finish as the lone non-Division I program competing at the Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard University on Friday and Saturday. Bernard placed sixth out of 12 competitors in the long jump as he cleared a season-best distance of 21-feet, 11-inches, marking the third-longest leap in the NE10 so far this season. He also participated in the 60-meter dash and 60-meter high hurdles at Harvard on Friday, finishing 15th in the hurdles prelims with a time of 8.80-seconds and 22nd in the 60-meter dash prelims in 7.33-seconds.

Bernard has competed at both of Stonehill first two meets of the indoor season. He opened by running the 60-meter hurdles (9.54) as well as the long jump (20-7.25) at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season-Opener at Boston University on December 7. His long jump distance at his first collegiate meet was good for ninth place out of 18 entries.

Stonehill is back in action next on Saturday, when it competes at the Sorlien Memorial Invitational, hosted by the University of Rhode Island, starting at 11 a.m.

