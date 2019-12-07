Men's Track & Field Opens Indoor Season at Boston University



Famiano finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles final (PHOTO BY Lewis Glass/SportsPix)

Famiano posts top five finish in 60-meter hurdles

BOSTON, Mass. (December 7, 2019) – Stonehill College opened its 2019-20 indoor track & field schedule by competing at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener, hosted by Boston University, at the BU Track & Tennis Center today.

Junior Ethan Famiano led the performance for Stonehill by finishing fifth in the 60-meter hurdles final, clocking in at 8.53-seconds after qualifying seventh in 8.57. Freshman Jake Dwyer placed tenth in 8.95-seconds, while senior Collin Kuchachik finished 11th in the prelims in 8.96. Dwyer was also 13th in the 60-meter dash prelims in 7.24-seconds.

Other Stonehill Results Include:

Sophomore Michel-Ange Siaba placed seventh in the long jump, clearing a distance of 21-feet, 8.25-inches. Freshman Cameron Bernard placed ninth with a distance of 20-7.50.

Sophomore Anthony Magazzu finished eighth in the 300-meter dash in 35.36-seconds, with freshman Jeremiah Kidd-Taylor taking ninth in 35.42.

Senior Christopher Lanahan finished ninth in the 800-meter run in 1:58.27, while sophomore Evan Kennedy placed tenth in a personal-best 1:58.83.

Sophomore Robert Lisi placed eighth in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 38-feet, 9-inches. He also placed ninth in the weight throw with a distance of 39-feet, 7-inches.

Junior Chris McCaffrey finished 26th in the 3000-meter run in 8:54.36.

Stonehill is now off until after the New Year, returning to action at the Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard University, on Saturday, January 11.

