Men's Track & Field Returns to Action at Beantown Challenge



Bernard posted the third-longest long jump distance of the season today

Skyhawks place ninth among Division I programs at two-day event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (January 11, 2020) – The Stonehill College men's track & field program returned to action after the holiday break at the two-day Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard University, at Gordon Indoor Track which concluded today.

Highlights

Freshman Cameron Bernard earned Stonehill's three points at the meet by placing sixth in the long jump with a season-best distance of 21-feet, 11.00-inches. It marks the third-longest leap in the Northeast-10 Conference this season.

Freshman Michel-Ange Siaba rounded out the heptathlon in sixth place out of nine competitors with 4,038 points after holding the event lead after four events on Friday. Siaba finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles today in 9.20-seconds to earn 702 points. He rounded out the event with a third place finish in the 1000-meter run in 2:52.04 to earn his highest point total of the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday at 744 points after coming up without points in the pole vault. Brown University sophomore Jonathan Pelusi won the event with 4,810 points.

Junior Kevin Wheelock finished 11th out of 23 runners in the 3000-meter run in 9:00.04. Senior Jeff Pichie placed 13th in 9:01.84, while sophomore Shane Braz took 16th in 9:02.65.

Senior Christopher Lanahan finished 18th out of 30 competitors in the 1000-meter run in 2:35.34.

Other Results

Junior Chris McCaffrey finished 19th out of 24 entries in the one mile run in 4:34.32.

Sophomore Anthony Magazzu placed 24th out of 32 entries in the 500-meter dash in 1:08.23. Classmate Jack Bowers finished 29th in 1:08.88.

Freshman Jeremiah Kidd-Taylor placed 27th out of 39 entries in the 200-meter dash in 23.28-seconds.

Up Next

Stonehill returns to action next Saturday, when it competes at the Sorlien Memorial Invitational, hosted by the University of Rhode Island.

