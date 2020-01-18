Men's Track & Field Competes at URI Sorlien Invitational



Braz finished first in the 5000-meter run

Braz takes first in the 5000-meters, McNamee second in the mile

KINGSTON, R.I. (January 18, 2020) – The Stonehill College men's track & field program picked up an event win and five top-five finishes at the Sorlien Invitational, hosted by the University of Rhode Island at Mackal Fieldhouse today.

Highlights

Stonehill swept the top four spots in a field of five in the 5000-meter run, led by sophomore Shane Braz with a first place finish in 15:48.78. Senior Jeff Pichie finished second in 15:53.92, while classmate Sean Conlan was third in 15:56.25.

Sophomore Nickolas McNamee was the top attached finisher in the one mile run, finishing second overall out of 17 entries, with a time of 4:21.96. Junior Kevin Wheelock finished tenth in 4:26.30.

Freshman Jake Dwyer finished seventh in the 60-meter dash in 7.22-seconds after qualifying eighth in 7.18-seconds out of 29 entries. He also finished 12th in the 60-meter hurdles prelims in 9.04-seconds.



McNamee finished second in the mile (PHOTO BY Mark Connolly)

Other Results

Senior Christopher Lanahan placed ninth out of 18 runners in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.09.

Freshman Cameron Bernard and senior Collin Kuchachik finished ninth and tenth, respectively, in the 60-meter high hurdles, just finishing outside of qualifying for the final. Bernard was ninth out of 26 entries in 8.95-seconds, while Kuchachik finished tenth in 8.98.

Bernard also placed tenth out of 21 competitors in the long jump, clearing a distance of 21-feet, 4.25-inches. Sophomore Michel-Ange Siaba finished 12th with a leap of 20-feet, 10-inches.

Sophomore Jack Bowers finished 11th out of 25 competitors in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.50-seconds.

Freshman Jeremiah Kidd-Taylor placed 13th out of 24 entries in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.48-seconds.

Up Next

Stonehill is back in action at a pair of events next Saturday, January 25, competing at the John Thomas Terrier Classic, hosted by Boston University, and USM Open II, hosted by the University of Southern Maine.

