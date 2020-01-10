Siaba Leads Heptathlon after Day 1 of Harvard Multi



Siaba

Brockton, Massachusetts, sophomore leads Skyhawks on opening day of Harvard event

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (January 10, 2020) – Sophomore Michel-Ange Siaba led Stonehill College with his performance in the heptathlon on day one of the Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard University, at Gordon Indoor Track today.

Highlights

Siaba leads the field of 12 competitors on the heptathlon with 2,592 points through four events – 12 points better than William Canty from Westfield State College in second place. Siaba placed first in the long jump by clearing 20-feet, 9-inches, earning him 657 points. He was also third in the shot put with a throw of 37-feet, 6.75-inches for another 573 points. Siaba also posted a fifth place finish in the high jump (5-feet, 10-inches) and sixth in the 60-meter dash (season-best 7.38-seconds). Siaba will compete in the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and 1000-meter run to round out the seven events on Saturday.

Junior Ethan Famiano placed tenth in the 60-meter hurdles prelims in other action at the track today. He clocked in at 8.55-seconds to lead four Skyhawks in the event in a field of 19 hurdlers.

Freshman Jake Dwyer finished 13th out of 24 entries in the 60-meter dash prelims with a season-best time of 7.13-seconds. He was also 14th in the 60-meter hurdles to finish second among Skyhawks to Famiano with his season-best time of 8.79-seconds.



Up Next

Stonehill will be right back in action for day two of the Beantown Challenge at Gordon Indoor track tomorrow, starting at 10 a.m.

