New Haven Stops Men's Basketball Comeback in OT, 85-83

Bailey caps game-high 29 point outing with game-winning layup with 2.1-seconds left in overtime



Moreton posted his seventh double-double of the year with 24 points and ten rebounds (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

EASTON, Mass. (January 18, 2020) – The University of New Haven held off a Stonehill College, ranked No. 10 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, comeback from 21-points down at halftime to secure an 85-83 overtime victory in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Senior guard Elijah Bailey scored a layup from the left side with 2.1-seconds to play in overtime to lift New Haven to its third-straight win.

Leaders

Stonehill

Will Moreton Senior, Guard: Seventh double-double of the season with 24 points (10-for-19, 4-for-9 threes), including 15 in the second half, ten rebounds, two steals, an assist and blocked shot.

Owen Chose Junior, Guard: Scored 21 of his season-high 24 points in the second half (8-for-16, 6-for-10 threes) with four assists.

Monty Urmilevicius Junior, Forward: First double-double of the season with 12 points (6-for-9) and a season-high matching ten rebounds, with four assists and a blocked shot.

Brandon Twitty Senior, Guard: 15 points (6-for-12).

New Haven

Elijah Bailey Senior, Guard: 29 points (11-for-20), including 14 in the first half and eight in overtime, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Davontrey Thomas Freshman, Forward: 14 points (3-for-5 threes), five rebounds, and a steal.

Derrick Rowland Junior, Guard: 14 points (5-for-9), five assists and a blocked shot.

Quashawn Lane Sophomore, Guard: 11 points (3-for-4, 5-for-5 FTs), three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

How it Happened



Chose scored 21 of his season-best 24 points in the second half to help lead the Skyhawks comeback (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix) Bailey scored eight of New Haven's nine points in overtime, including a driving layup from the left side with 2.1-seconds remaining for the game-winning basket.

Bailey scored eight of New Haven's nine points in overtime, including a driving layup from the left side with 2.1-seconds remaining for the game-winning basket. New Haven survived a Stonehill comeback from 21-points down (45-24) at halftime to secure the win and hand the Skyhawks their first home loss (5-1) and just their third loss over the last ten games. Stonehill grabbed its first lead since the opening basket of the game with a Michael Boen three-pointer (79-78) 35-seconds into overtime.

three-pointer (79-78) 35-seconds into overtime. New Haven pulled ahead (81-79) with three-straight free-throws, including a pair by Bailey, with 3:28 remaining, but Moreton and Urmilevicius followed with back to back baskets to regain the lead (83-81) with 2:13 to play.

Stonehill would not score again and Bailey netted the final four points of the game to secure the New Haven win.

Moreton opened the second half with a three-pointer to kick-start the Stonehill comeback. The Skyhawks drew within 12 (54-42) with a Twitty layup less than five and a half minutes into the half.

New Haven maintained a 15-point cushion (59-44) on a Bailey layup a minute later, when Stonehill pulled within 11 (59-48) on two Twitty free throws with 12-minutes still to play.

Stonehill kept chipping away, with Chose scoring five straight to pull within eight (68-60) with 7:37 remaining. Four-straight from Twitty and an Urmilevicius layup drew the Skyhawks within four (70-66) with four minutes to go.

Bailey initially answered the run with a three-pointer, but Chose drilled two-straight triples to pull Stonehill even (72-72) with 62-seconds left in regulation. The teams traded free throws and then Rowland gave New Haven the lead again (76-74) with a layup with 5.1-seconds to go. Moreton was able to force overtime with an impressive full court drive down the middle of the court, breaking the Chargers full-court pressure for a tying basket at the buzzer.

New Haven raced out to a 21-point halftime lead thanks to 62.1-percent shooting (18-for-29) in the first 20 minutes. Stonehill shot 38.5% (10-for-26) in the first half, including 3-for-10 (30%) from three, but rallied with 66.7% (20-23) shooting in the second half, including 8-for-12 (66.7%) from three.

New Haven used a 14-3 run to grab its first double-digit lead (17-7) with a Thomas three-point play 5:45 into the game. Stonehill was back within five (24-19) after a Moreton layup with 7:51 remaining in the first half, when the Chargers closed the half with a 21-5 run to open their 21-point halftime advantage (45-24).

Noteworthy

Today's game marks Stonehill's first overtime game of the year and the first since a 98-87 overtime setback at New Haven last season in West Haven, Connecticut.

Moreton posted his ninth 20-point game of the season (28 th career) and finished with his 26 th career double-double, reaching double-figures in scoring for the 80 th time in 102 career games.

career) and finished with his 26 career double-double, reaching double-figures in scoring for the 80 time in 102 career games. Moreton moved into seventh place on Stonehill's career scoring chart, finishing the game with 1,621 points to pass George Peterson, '67 (1,604) and sit 58 points behind Mike Barros, '88 (1,679) for sixth all-time.

Twitty moved into 32 nd place on Stonehill's career scoring list with 1,072 points in 93 career games, moving ahead of Jack Cole, '15 (1,057), Lorenzo Lapido, '94 (1,061) and Howie Bain, '74 (1,063), now just ten points behind recent Stonehill Hall of Fame inductee Jamal Gomes, '95 (1,082) for 31 st all-time.

place on Stonehill's career scoring list with 1,072 points in 93 career games, moving ahead of Jack Cole, '15 (1,057), Lorenzo Lapido, '94 (1,061) and Howie Bain, '74 (1,063), now just ten points behind recent Stonehill Hall of Fame inductee Jamal Gomes, '95 (1,082) for 31 all-time. Chose has scored in double-figures in 11-straight games after his season-high scoring performance today, marking his second 20-point outing of the season (eighth career).

Up Next

Stonehill (10-7, 6-3 NE10) is right back in action at Merkert Gym on Wednesday, when is hosts Pace University for an NE10 matchup, as part of the NABC's Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week, at 7:30 p.m. New Haven (7-8, 5-4 NE10) hosts Saint Anselm College on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.