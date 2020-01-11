Men's Basketball Powers Past Le Moyne, 80-69

Moreton matches season-high with 25 points as Skyhawks ride 53-percent second half shooting to win



Moreton matches his season-high with 25 points to lead the Skyhawks to victory (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

EASTON, Mass. (January 11, 2020) – Stonehill College shot over 53-percent in the second half to break open a halftime deadlock to secure an 80-69 triumph over Le Moyne College, ranked No. 7 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Will Moreton Senior, Guard: Season-high matching 25 points (8-for-19, 5-for-9 threes), including 14 in the first half, with eight rebounds and two steals.

Monty Urmilevicius Junior, Forward: Career-high 17 points (8-for-15), six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Owen Chose Junior, Guard: 14 points (5-for-8, 2-for-4 threes), all second half, four assists and a steal.

Michael Boen Senior, Guard: Season-high 11 rebounds.

Le Moyne

Nino Hernandez Sophomore, Guard: 23 points (8-for-11, 3-for-3 threes, 4-for-4 FTs), three rebounds.

Ryan Roland Senior, Guard: 11 points (3-for-6 threes), two rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Tom Brown Senior, Forward: 13 rebounds, nine points, four assists and a steal.



Urmilevicius added a career-best 17 points, to go with six rebounds and three assists (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

How it Happened

Stonehill shot 53.1-percent from the field (17-for-32) in the second half, including 5-for-9 (55.6%) from three-point distance, to break-open a 34-34 halftime deadlock following a first half that featured six ties and six lead changes.

Stonehill scored the first seven points of the second half, including four from Urmilevicius, to grab the lead for good two minutes in.

Le Moyne pulled back within three (48-45) after a Roland three five minutes into the half, but Chose answered with a triple at the other end and Stonehill scored eight-straight to grab a 12-point lead (57-45) after a Chose jumper, who finished the run with seven points.

Stonehill stretched its advantage to 13 (62-49) after a three-pointer from senior Brandon Twitty midway through the half.

midway through the half. Le Moyne rallied to within seven (64-57) after a Hernandez three with 7:28 remaining, but Stonehill followed with the next seven points, the last five by Moreton, to open a 14-point margin (71-57) after a Moreton jumper with six minutes left.

Stonehill maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way, peaking at 17 (76-59) after an Urmilevicius layup with 3:23 to go.

Le Moyne started fast, scoring the first six points of the game from three different players, before Stonehill responded with an Urmilevicius layup and Twitty three.

Stonehill grabbed its first lead (12-10) with a Moreton jumper with 12:30 left in the first half, opening a four-point edge (21-17) after a three-pointer from junior Owen de Graaf with 8:42 left.

Noteworthy

Moreton, playing in his 100 th career game, moved into eighth place on Stonehill's career scoring list with his 25 points giving him 1,562 to move past A.J. Rudowitz, '10 (1,542).

career game, moved into eighth place on Stonehill's career scoring list with his 25 points giving him 1,562 to move past A.J. Rudowitz, '10 (1,542). Moreton moved into fourth all-time at Stonehill with his 225 career three-point field goals after connecting on 5-of-9 attempts today. He passed Nick Smith, '09 (221) on the all-time list. Chose took over tenth on the career three-point field goals list with 148 after hitting 2-of-4 tries today.

Stonehill is 5-0 at home with the win today, including three-straight wins at home over regionally-ranked teams.

Moreton posted his seventh 20-point game of the season (26 th career), marking his 78 th career double-figure scoring game (14 th this year).

career), marking his 78 career double-figure scoring game (14 this year). Chose has scored in double-figures in nine-straight games.

Up Next

Stonehill (9-6, 5-2 NE10) is back on the road on Tuesday, when it visits Adelphi University, ranked sixth in the region, for an NE10 matchup at 7:30 p.m. The Skyhawks are back at Merkert Gym next Saturday, January 18, to host the University of New Haven for their Purple & White and Alumni Game at 3:30 p.m. Le Moyne (10-5, 6-1 NE10) hosts Franklin Pierce University on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

