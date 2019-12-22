Caldwell Slips Past Men's Basketball, 63-61



Twitty led the Skyhawks with 15 points, including the 1,000th of his career, this afternoon (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

Covington three-pointer with 1.5-seconds remaining the difference

CALDWELL, N.J. (December 22, 2019) – Senior Vaughn Covington drained a three-pointer with 1.5-seconds remaining to lift Caldwell University to a 63-61 triumph over Stonehill College in non-conference men's basketball action on Mark A. Corino Court inside the George R. Newman Recreation and Athletic Center this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Brandon Twitty: 15 points (5-for-5, 5-for-5 threes), including 1000th of his career, two rebounds.

Will Moreton: Fifth double-double of the season (24th career) with 13 points and ten rebounds, five assists, a blocked shot and steal.

Owen Chose: 10 points, five assists

Monty Urmilevicius: Season-high 10 rebounds, nine points (4-for-8)

Caldwell

Vaughn Covington: Game-high 17 points (7-for-13, 3-for-7 threes), including game-winning three-pointer with 1.5-seconds left, four rebounds, three assists and a steal

Anthony Cooper: 15 points (5-for-14, 4-for-9 threes), including ten in the second half, three rebounds, two assists

Eric Johnson-Alford: six points, six rebounds



Moreton posted his 24th career double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

How it Happened

Covington's three-pointer with 1.5-seconds left capped a Caldwell comeback from a nine point deficit early in the second half as the Cougars scored the final five points of the game in the closing 1:13 to take its first lead since the opening five minutes of the game.

Twitty netted the 1,000 th point of his career with his first basket of the game, a three-pointer 38-seconds into the contest, becoming the 41 st in program history to reach the plateau. He finished the game with 1,013 points, which ranks 38 th all-time in program history, in 88 career games.

Caldwell snaps Stonehill's run of 20-straight wins in the month of December dating back to an 84-82 setback at the University of Bridgeport on December 30, 2015. The loss also ends a string of four-straight wins for the Skyhawks this season.

Sophomore Josh Mack scored a layup with 1:13 remaining that gave Stonehill a three-point lead (61-58). Junior Manley Dorme drained two free throws on Caldwell's next possession and after a miss and turnover from the Skyhawks, Covington drained the deciding three from the top of the arc after a pair of timeouts. Moreton had a late bid to tie from just inside midcourt carom off the backboard to complete the comeback win for Caldwell.

Stonehill led by six at the half (30-24) and then stretched its advantage to nine (35-26) after a layup from Urmilevicius less than two minutes into the second half.

Caldwell scored seven straight to draw within a possession (37-35) after a layup from Johnson-Alford less than five minutes into the half.

Stonehill's lead see-sawed between a possession and six or seven points until Caldwell answered a Twitty three-pointer that gave the Skyhawks a six point lead (48-42) with 11:12 left with a Cooper triple and two Dorme free-throws to close within a point (48-47) with ten minutes to go.

Stonehill wouldn't lead by more than four the rest of the way, as it was unable to shake Caldwell, setting up the closing run by the Cougars.

Caldwell led by a point (10-9) five minutes into the game, when Stonehill used a 12-5 stretch to grab a six-point lead (21-15) after a layup from Chose with 9:22 to play in the first half. Moreton and Twitty sparked the run with three-pointers, while Mack chipped in four points.

Moreton's 13 points give him 1,502 points in 97 career games, moving into ninth place on Stonehill's career scoring list ahead of David Donnelly, '99 (1,498) as one of nine 1,500-point scorers in program history.

Up Next

Stonehill (7-5, 4-2 NE10) is off until the New Year, when it hosts Daemen College, ranked 15th in the D2IDA Top 25 media poll and 19th in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) poll, at Merkert Gymnasium on Saturday, January 4, at noon. Caldwell (6-5, 2-2 CACC) visits Rutgers University on Monday, December 30, at 7 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.