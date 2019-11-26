Bentley Jumps Out Early, Cruises Past Men's Basketball, 92-61

Game Leaders

Stonehill
Pts: Owen Chose - 19
Reb: Will Moreton - 8
Ast: Shamir Johnson - 3
Bentley University
Pts: Jordan Mello-Klein - 22
Reb: Chris Hudson - 10
Ast: 2 Players (#12, #23) - 6

Team Stats

Stonehill
Bentley University

Field Goals

(25-58)
(37-67)

Field Goal %

43.1%
55.2%

Rebounds

28
41

Assists

11
23

Turnovers

15
10

Pts off Turnovers

7
19

2nd Chance Pts

0
2

Pts in the Paint

26
42

Fastbreak Pts

4
12

Bench Pts

10
27
full stats

Chose scored 15 of his season-high 19 points in the second half tonight (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

Mello-Klein leads six Falcons in double-figures with game-high 22 points

WALTHAM, Mass. (November 26, 2019) – Bentley University, receiving votes in this week's National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II poll and ranked ninth in the D2SIDA East Region poll, buried 13-of-19 three-pointers and shot over 55-percent from the field overall, in posting a 92-61 victory over Stonehill College in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action at the Dana Athletic Center tonight.

Junior Jordan Mello-Klein led six from Bentley in double-figures with a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the first half, on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor, draining all four three-point attempts, with six rebounds and six assists. Senior Chris Hudson led three Falcons that finished with 12 points, posting a double-double by adding a game-high ten rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Sophomore Mason Webb added 12 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Bentley classmate Adria Amabillino Perez totaled 12 points off the bench on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three, and three boards. Junior Pete Blust registered 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while senior Seth Stankiewicz chipped in 11 points, connecting on all three from three-point distance, and six assists.

In addition to its hot shooting performance, Bentley also won the rebounding battle with a 41-28 margin, limiting Stonehill to just one offensive board, which came on a team rebound midway through the second half.


Johnson added ten points on 4-of-8 shooting with three assists and two steals. (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

Junior Owen Chose led four from Stonehill in double-figures by scoring 15 of his season-high 19 points in the second half on 8-of-13 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three-point distance. Senior Brandon Twittyadded 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, while classmate Will Moreton registered 11 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Sophomore Shamir Johnson chipped in ten points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2-for-3 from three, three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Bentley jumped out to a quick eight point lead (12-4), led by eight points from Hudson over the opening six and a half minutes. Moreton answered back with a three-pointer to end the run, and then sophomore Andrew Sims scored a layup to draw Stonehill back within three (14-11) midway through the half. The Falcons reeled off eight-straight, sparked by a three-pointer from sophomore Brian Wright-Kinsey, to stretch their lead into double-digits (24-13) with eight minutes remaining.

Bentley extended its lead to 18 (35-17) with a Webb triple with four minutes to go in the half, before settling for a 15-point halftime margin (43-28) after Twitty capped the frame with a three-pointer. The Falcons scored the first seven points of the second half, kicked off by a Webb three-pointer, to push their lead to 22 points (50-28) less than three-minutes in, on their way to a 23-point lead (52-29) after a Blust layup a minute later.

Stonehill chipped back within 14 (54-40) with a Chose basket with 14-minutes still to play, but would get no closer. Bentley followed that with a 17-3 run that broke the game open with a 28-point advantage (71-43) following a Blust free throw with nine minutes to play.

Stonehill (3-4, 1-2 NE10) returns to action on Sunday, when it visits Assumption College for an NE10 matchup at 3:30 p.m. The Skyhawks return home next Wednesday, December 4, to host Franklin Pierce University at Merkert Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Bentley (5-1, 1-0 NE10) hosts American International College on Sunday at 1 p.m.

