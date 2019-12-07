Men's Basketball Surges Past #20/20 Saint Anselm, 70-57

Game Leaders

#20/20 Saint Anselm College
Pts: Miles Tention - 16
Reb: 2 Players (#04, #13) - 6
Ast: Miles Tention - 3
Stonehill
Pts: Will Moreton - 18
Reb: Andrew Sims - 10
Ast: 2 Players (#03, #32) - 3

Team Stats

#20/20 Saint Anselm College
Stonehill

Field Goals

(21-57)
(28-67)

Field Goal %

36.8%
41.8%

Rebounds

34
43

Assists

9
10

Turnovers

17
11

Pts off Turnovers

10
11

2nd Chance Pts

5
7

Pts in the Paint

30
36

Fastbreak Pts

18
4

Bench Pts

7
14
full stats

Skyhawks outscore Hawks 43-18 in the second half, led by Moreton's 18 points


Moreton scored all 18 of his game-high point total in the second half to lead the Skyhawks comeback (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

EASTON, Mass. (December 7, 2019) – Stonehill College outscored Saint Anselm College, ranked No. 20 in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and D2SIDA Top 25 Media Polls, 43-18 in the second half and raced to a 70-57 triumph in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Senior Will Moreton led three Stonehill players in double figures, netting all 18 of his game-high points in the second half on 7-of-15 shooting, with seven rebounds. Sophomore Andrew Sims added 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds (four offensive), three assists and three blocked shots, while junior Owen Chose rounded out the Skyhawks in double figures with 11 points, four boards and two assists.

Sophomore Miles Tention led three from Saint Anselm in double-figures, scoring 11 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, finishing 6-of-13 from the field, including 3-for-7 from three-point distance, with four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior Danny Evans scored 11 of his 13 points in the opening frame, with six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot, while junior Gustav Suhr-Jessen netted ten of his 12 points in the opening half, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor, converting 4-of-5 free-throws, with five boards. Junior Alonzo Jackson chipped in seven points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.


Sims keyed the Skyhawks comeback, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

Saint Anselm held a 12-point halftime lead (39-27), outscoring Stonehill 18-7 over the last eight minutes of the half. The Skyhawks emerged from halftime and scored nine of the first 11 points in the second half, sparked by a Moreton three-pointer, to close within five (41-36) after a Sims layup after three minutes.

The teams traded baskets and then freshman Tyler Arbuckle gave Saint Anselm a five point cushion (45-40) with 16-minutes to play, but Stonehill answered with 13-straight points to grab an eight point lead (53-45) after a layup by sophomore Josh Mack six minutes later. Sims scored four points and senior Brandon Twitty chipped in five of his seven points in the contest during that stretch.

Stonehill would not trail again, stretching its lead to 11 (58-47) with nine minutes to go after five-straight points from Moreton. Chose gave the Skyhawks a 13-point lead (62-49) with four minutes to play, but Saint Anselm pulled back within nine (64-55) after a Tention three-pointer with 2:39 remaining. That was as close as the Hawks would get, as the Skyhawks scored the next six points, including a Moreton jumper and Sims layup, to close the game out with a 15-point lead (70-55) with a minute left.

Stonehill (6-4, 4-2 NE10) returns to action on Wednesday, when it visits Molloy College for a non-conference matchup on Long Island at 5 p.m. The Skyhawks will not return home until after the New Year, when they host No. 8/11 Daemen College at Merkert Gym on Saturday, January 4, at noon. Saint Anselm (5-3, 3-1 NE10) hosts Jefferson University next Sunday at noon.

