Bridgeport Turns Back Men's Basketball, 75-64



Twitty scored 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

Trumbo's season-high 23 points leads Purple Knights to sixth straight win

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (January 8, 2020) – The University of Bridgeport, receiving votes in this week's National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division II poll and ranked No. 8 in this week's D2SIDA East Region poll, never trailed in claiming a 75-64 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference men's basketball matchup inside Harvey Hubbell Gymnasium this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Brandon Twitty Senior, Guard: 15 points (5-for-13, 2-for-6 threes), including 12 in the second half, three rebounds.

Owen Chose Junior, Guard: 14 points (5-for-8, 2-for-4 from three), including ten in the first half, two rebounds.

Will Moreton Senior, Guard: 13 points (4-for-12, 2-for-6 threes), two rebounds, two blocked shots.

Michael Boen Senior, Guard: Season-high matching eight points, seven rebounds off the bench.

Bridgeport

D'Vonne Trumbo Senior, Guard: Season-high 23 points (8-for-14, 5-for-9 threes), including 16 in the second half, six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Juan Coffi Junior, Guard: 13 points (5-for-8) off the bench, four rebounds.

Hashem Abbas Junior, Forward: 12 points (4-for-12, 4-for-4 FTs), four rebounds.

Bakary Camara Senior, Guard: Nine points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.



Boen contributed eight points and seven rebounds off the bench (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

How it Happened

Bridgeport never trailed and took the lead for good with a layup from Trumbo 53-seconds into the game after Abbas and Moreton had traded baskets in the opening 34-seconds.

Bridgeport grabbed an early eight point lead (13-5) off a Camara jumper 5:19 into the first half.

Moreton and junior Monty Urmilevicius followed with back-to-back baskets to pull Stonehill back within four a minute later, but Bridgeport responded with the next seven points, sparked by a Camara three-pointer, to open an 11-point lead (20-9) with 10:28 remaining in the half.

Stonehill answered again by scoring seven of the next eight points to draw back within five (21-16), after a Chose three-pointer, with 8:46 left in the half.

Bridgeport grabbed another 11-point cushion (31-20) following a triple by senior Jose Pabon-Sanchez two minutes later, but Stonehill closed the gap to five again (32-27) with under-five to play in the opening half after five-straight points from Chose, including a three-pointer.

Bridgeport carried an eight-point lead (39-31) into halftime and worked the advantage to 12 (47-35) with a Trumbo three-ball three minutes into the second half.

Stonehill got back within two possessions (51-47) five and a half minutes into the half with a 12-4 run, capped by a Twitty jumper. He sparked the run with a three-pointer, while Boen also converted a traditional three-point play during that stretch.

Once again, Bridgeport answered, scoring seven-straight, including a three-pointer from Trumbo, to retain an 11-point lead (58-47) after an Abbas dunk with 12:42 left.

Moreton buried two-straight three-pointers to pull Stonehill back within five (58-53) midway through the half.

Stonehill was still within five (62-57) after a Chose layup with 5:37 remaining, but Bridgeport reeled off a 13-3 run over the next four minutes to seal the win and open a game-high 15-point lead (75-60) after a Trumbo three with 63-seconds left. Pabon-Sanchez sparked the run with a three, while Trumbo netted five points in all during the deciding stretch.

Up Next

Stonehill (8-6, 4-2 NE10) is right back in action on Saturday, when it returns to Northeast-10 Conference play by hosting Le Moyne College, ranked seventh in the region, for its Camper Appreciation Game at Merkert Gymnasium at 3:30 p.m. Bridgeport (10-2, 2-0 ECC) visits Roberts Wesleyan College on Friday at 8 p.m.

