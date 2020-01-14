Men's Basketball Blows Past Adelphi, 74-57

Moreton pours in season-high 35 points to lead Skyhawks



Moreton scored 24 of his season-high 35 points in the second half as the Skyhawks broke the game open (PHOTO BY Mike Tureski/SportsPix)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 10 in this week's D2SIDA East Region poll, buried 11 three-pointers and shot 55.2-percent from the floor in second half, to shoot past Adelphi University, ranked sixth in the regional poll, 74-57 in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action inside the Center for Recreation and Sport tonight.

Leaders

Stonehill

Will Moreton Senior, Guard: Season-high 35 points (14-for-19, 5-for-7 threes), including 24 in the second half, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Brandon Twitty Senior, Guard: 13 points (2-for-3 threes), five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Owen Chose Junior, Guard: 12 points (4-for-9, 2-for-6 threes), including ten in the first half, and four rebounds.

Michael Boen Senior, Guard: Game-high nine rebounds.

Adelphi

Ronnie Silva Sophomore, Guard: 19 points (6-for-16), six assists.

Chris Coalmon Junior, Guard: 14 points (5-for-8, 2-for-4 threes), five rebounds.

Spencer Foley Junior, Guard: Nine points and four rebounds.

How it Happened



Stonehill closed out a back and forth first half with a 9-2 run, sparked by a three-point play from Boen, to carry an eight point lead (31-23) into halftime and then hit 55.2-percent of its shots (16-for-29) from the floor in the second half, including 7-for-14 (50%) from three-point range, to pull away for its seventh win over the last nine games. Moreton added four points during the late run and then scored the first four points of the second half to push the Stonehill lead to 12 (35-23) two minutes in.

Stonehill's lead wouldn't dip inside double-figures the rest of the way, extending it to 16 (44-28) after a Chose basket inside less than six minutes into the half.

Coalmon hit a three-pointer for Adelphi, but Stonehill answered that with eight-straight, including threes by Twitty and Moreton to open a 21-point margin (52-31) midway through the half.

Stonehill's lead was 17 (58-41) with 8:47 left, when the Skyhawks broke the game open with an 11-0 run for a game-high 28 point advantage (69-41) with six minutes remaining after five-straight points from Moreton, including a three-pointer.

Adelphi held a trio of five-point leads in the opening five minutes, before Stonehill used an 8-2 spurt to take its first lead (15-14) after a Moreton triple midway through the first half.

The first half saw two ties and five lead changes before Stonehill's 9-2 run to close out the half and take the lead for good.

Noteworthy

Stonehill has now won five-straight NE10 games and seven of nine games overall.

Adelphi marks Stonehill's fourth-straight game against teams appearing in the D2SIDA East Region poll, posting a 3-1 mark during the stretch.

Moreton posted the first 30-point game for Stonehill this year, marking the fifth 30-plus game of his career. He has scored in double-figures in 79 games over his career, including 15 this season, with 20-plus points 27 times.

Twitty moved into a tie for 34 th on Stonehill's all-time scoring list with his 13 points giving him 1,057 points in 92 career games, passing Mike Kernan, '11 (1,055) and matching Jack Cole, '15 (1,057).

on Stonehill's all-time scoring list with his 13 points giving him 1,057 points in 92 career games, passing Mike Kernan, '11 (1,055) and matching Jack Cole, '15 (1,057). Twitty posted the 50 th double-figure scoring game of his career (12 th this season).

double-figure scoring game of his career (12 this season). Chose has scored in double-figures in ten-straight games.

Stonehill is 7-2 this season when Moreton leads the team in scoring (23-11 for his career).

Up Next

Stonehill (10-6, 6-2 NE10) returns to Merkert Gymnasium for its Alumni Game on Saturday to host the University of New Haven for a Purple & White Game at 3:30 p.m. Adelphi (13-4, 6-2 NE10) visits Saint Anselm College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.