Men's Basketball Shoots Past Franklin Pierce, 84-65

Moreton leads four Skyhawks in double-figures with 23rd career double-double



Moreton scored 17 of his season-high 25 points in the second half and posted his fourth double-double of the year (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

EASTON, Mass. (December 4, 2019) – Stonehill College ran out to a double-digit lead in the first half behind 50-percent shooting on its way to an 84-65 victory over Franklin Pierce University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium tonight.

Senior Will Moreton led four from Stonehill in double-figures with his fourth double-double of the season (23rd career) by scoring 17 of his game and season-high 25 points in the second half, adding ten rebounds, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot as he shot 9-of-14 from the floor, including 5-for-8 from three-point distance. Junior Owen Chose added 18 points, including ten in the second half, on 5-of-10 shooting, including 4-for-8 from three, while sophomore Andrew Sims scored 12 of his season-high 15 points in the first half, with seven rebounds. Junior Monty Urmilevicius chipped in a career-best 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, eight rebounds and four assists.

Senior Doyin Fadojutimi scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the second half for Franklin Pierce, shooting 4-for-8 from the floor, including 2-for-4 from three, converting 4-of-5 free-throws, with three rebounds. Sophomore Brandon Kolek added 12 points and two rebounds, while classmate Maxwell Zegarowski was among three Ravens with eight points, chipping in three boards, two assists and two blocked shots.



Sims had 12 of his 15 points in the first half to help the Skyhawks build a double-digit lead (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

Stonehill led by three (11-8) after a basket from Franklin Pierce senior Falu Seck six and a half minutes into the first half, when the Skyhawks fired off six-straight points, including four from Urmilevicius, to grab a nine-point lead (17-8) with 11:21 left in the half. Stonehill held a seven point cushion (20-13) midway through the frame when Sims scored six-straight points to stretch the lead to 13 (26-13) two minutes later. The Skyhawks led by as much as 18 (37-19) after a Moreton three-pointer with 2:17 remaining in the half, before settling for a 14-point (40-26) halftime advantage.

Fadojutimi canned a three-pointer to pull Franklin Pierce within 13 (42-29) in the opening minute of the second half, but Urmilevicius scored four points and Moreton added a jumper in the paint to open a 19 point lead (48-29) three-minutes in. Stonehill grabbed a 20 point edge (50-30) after a layup from senior Michael Boen a minute later, but Zegarowski drained a three and the Ravens closed the gap to 14 (50-36) after another Zegarowski basket with 14:27 to go.

Stonehill scored nine straight, the first seven from Moreton, to break open a 24-point lead (62-38) after a hook shot from Urmilevicius at the midway point of the half. The Skyhawks would not let Franklin Pierce back within 19 the rest of the way, leading by as much as 26 (69-43) after a three-pointer from sophomore Josh Mack with 7:35 to play.

Stonehill (5-4, 3-2 NE10) is right back in action at Merkert Gym on Saturday, when it hosts No. 20/20 Saint Anselm College for its Purple & White Game at 3:30 p.m. Franklin Pierce (3-3, 1-2 NE10) hosts Bentley University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

