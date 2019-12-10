Ivey Earns Academic All-America® First Team Honors

Newtown, Connecticut, junior offensive lineman is program's third CoSIDA Academic All-American® and first first team honoree

CoSIDA Announces 2019 Division II Academic All-America® Football Teams

Stonehill's All-Time Academic All-America® list

EASTON, Mass. (December 10, 2019) – Stonehill College junior offensive lineman Derek Ivey has earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), the organization announced today.

Ivey, who has achieved a 3.91 cumulative grade point average as an economics major and mathematics minor at Stonehill, is the football program's third Academic All-American®, joining Kevin Broderick, '93 and Anthony Masucci, '16, who were both second team selections. Ivey is Stonehill's 29th Academic All-American® all-time and just the third to receive first team recognition. He is the College's first first team Academic All-American® since women's basketball All-American Julie Stockwell, '00 in 2000 and joins Stonehill's first ever Academic All-American® and baseball alum Donald Prohovich '80 to receive first team honors.

Ivey, who also earned CoSIDA Academic All-District® I honors for the first time last month, is the lone Northeast-10 Conference student-athlete selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® football teams and one of 15 from Super Region 1, including ten first team picks. Ivey has received the Division II ADA Academic Achievement Award for having a cumulative grade point average above 3.50 and been named to the Northeast-10 Academic Honor Roll all four semesters to date, receiving Academic Excellence status for having a 4.0 semester GPA in the spring. He is a three-time Athletic Director's Honor Roll member for having a semester GPA of 3.20 or higher and been inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon international honor society in economics.



Ivey is the program's third Academic All-American® and the third first team selection at Stonehill all-time. (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

Ivey, a three-year letterwinner for Stonehill, is in his first season as Stonehill's starting right tackle, starting all ten games this fall. He is a member of a line that has blocked for the top-ranked offense in the NE10, leading the Conference in total offense (415.8 yards per game) and third down offense (47.1-percent) – which ranks 21st nationally in Division II, ranking second for rushing offense (193.7 yds/gm), team pass efficiency (141.04) and fewest sacks allowed (1.60/gm) and fourth for passing offense (222.1 yds/gm).

Ivey and his offensive line teammates paved the way for Stonehill's All-America sophomore running back Justin Felder, the program's first Harlon Hill Trophy candidate, who enjoyed a record-breaking season. Felder set program records for rushing yards (1,513), touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18), scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,611), leading the NE10 in each category and ranking fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth for rushing yards, ninth for rushing and total touchdowns, 12th in points scored and 13th in all-purpose.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. A program-record 14 from Stonehill earned All-NE10 honors this fall, including a program-best six on the first team, led by Felder, the NE10 Most Valuable Player, who will also receive the New England Football Writers College Division Gold Helmet Award later this week.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.