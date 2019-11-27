Jamiel & Felder Earn New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star Honors



Jamiel earns All-New England honors for the second time in his career (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Jamiel earns All-New England honors for second time in his career, while Felder selected for first time

2019 New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Stars Announced

EASTON, Mass. (November 27, 2019) – Two members of the Stonehill College football team have earned spots on the New England Football Writers' Division II/III All-Star team, the organization announced this week. Jamiel and Felder are among nine Northeast-10 Conference student-athletes selected to the All-New England team.

Senior wide receiver Andrew Jamiel earns New England Football Writers All-Star honors for the second time in his career, after earning a spot on the 2017 All-Star Team, while sophomore running back Justin Felder, a candidate for the 2019 Harlon Hill Trophy, has earned All-New England honors for the first time. The duo give Stonehill ten All-New England honors since 2010. The duo will be recognized at the New England Football Writers Captains and Awards Banquet on Thursday, December 12, at Rosaria Restaurant and Function Facility in Saugus, Massachusetts. Felder will also be presented with his New England Football Writers Division II/III Gold Helmet Award from November 10 that night.



Jamiel

Felder

Jamiel finished off a record-breaking career by earning All-NE10 honors for the fourth time last week, with first team honors for the second time. He earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week accolades twice this fall, giving him four selections over the course of his career, and posted just the fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. He leads the NE10 and ranks tenth nationally in Division II with 106.3 receiving yards per game, 1,063 yards per game (15th), marking the second-highest single-season total in program history, while ranking second in the NE10 with 7.6 receptions per game (6th), fifth with seven receiving touchdowns and 125.1 all-purpose yards per game. His receiving yards rank second only in program history to Nate Robitaille's '14 program record of 1,229 yards in 2013, while his 76 receptions are the fourth-highest single-season total in program history and his seven touchdowns tied for seventh.

Jamiel posted ten-plus receptions three times this fall, including a season-high 14 for a season-best 187 yards and a touchdown against rival Bentley University on October 19, marking the 7th-highest single-game yardage total in program history. He finished the year with five 100-yard receiving games, finishing his career with 16, to go with 14 career double-figure reception games. Jamiel recorded a touchdown reception in six of Stonehill's ten games this season, including a pair on nine catches and 129 yards in the Skyhawks 33-14 season-opening win at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University on September 7.

Jamiel, the 2016 NE10 Rookie of the Year, who earned All-NE10 second team honors in 2016 and 2018, to go with first team accolades in 2017 and 2019, is the first receiver in program history to surpass 300 receptions, 3,000 yards and record 30 touchdowns for their career. His school-record 309 career receptions rank second in NE10 history and leads all active receivers in all levels of NCAA football, while ranking seventh all-time in Division II. Jamiel's school-record 3,646 career yards rank third in NE10 history and is third among active receivers in Division II, while his 30 career touchdown receptions rank second all-time in program history for total touchdowns, and his school-record 7.92 career receptions per game ranks tenth in Division II history (2nd NE10), leading all active receivers in Division II. His 4,192 career all-purpose yards is second in program history and one of just two to surpass 4,000 yards, while his 184 career points is fourth all-time.



Felder earns All-New England honors for the first time in his career after his breakout sophomore year (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Jamiel owns five of the top six single-game reception totals in program history, posting a record 18 twice, including when he posted an NE10 record 294 yards and five touchdown catches in a win over Pace University in 2017. He also finished with two of the top four yardage games in program history as well.

Felder, the Northeast-10 Conference Most Valuable Player and first team All-NE10 selection, had a breakout sophomore season for Stonehill. The D2Football.com NE10 Offensive Player of the Year set school-records for rushing attempts (236), yards (1,513), touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18), scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,611) in the Skyhawks ten games. He started the last eight games of the season after senior running back Brian Kearns, Jr. went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Skyhawks second game of the year and went on to lead the NE10 in each category listed above, ranking fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth for rushing yards, eighth for rushing touchdowns, ninth for total touchdowns, 11th in points scored, 12th in all-purpose and 23rd for rushing yards per attempt (6.4).

Felder earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week honors a program-record four times over the course of the season. He also received the New England Football Writers Division II/III Gold Helmet Award on November 10 and posted the first 100-point and 1,500-yard rushing season in program history, He surpassed 100-yards in seven of ten games and is the first running back in NE10 history to rush for over 300-yards in back to back weeks. Felder set a school-record with his 314 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging a program-best 13.1 yards per carry, in Stonehill's 41-20 win over Southern Connecticut State University on November 2. He followed that up with 311 yards on a career-high 40 carries and four touchdowns, with three rushing and another receiving in the Skyhawks 34-22 win over Pace University on November 9. He scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of the 38-14 win at Saint Anselm College on September 21 and then capped his season on November 16, with 164 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns against a University of New Haven team that led the NE10 and ranked tenth nationally for rushing defense at 82.6 yards per game – which Felder had eclipsed by halftime.

Felder is already quickly moving up Stonehill's career rushing leaders after just 18 games played through his first two seasons. He ranks third in program history with his 18 career rushing touchdowns, which is just six shy of the program record of 24 by Eddie Vachon '11 and Kearns, Jr., while ranking seventh with 1,942 career yards, eighth with 21 total touchdowns and ninth with 331 rushing attempts.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. In addition to Felder's Offensive Player of the Year selection by D2Football.com, head coach Eli Gardner was named the website's NE10 Coach of the Year after leading the Skyhawks resurgence from a 2-8 campaign a year ago and being picked sixth in the NE10 preseason coaches' poll. A program-record 14 from Stonehill earned All-NE10 honors this fall, including a program-best six on the first team.

