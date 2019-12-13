Felder and Jamiel Among Honorees at NEFBW Banquet



Jamiel (left) and Felder received their postseason and season awards from the New England Football Writers on Thursday night)

Felder receives pair of Gold Helmet Awards

Jamiel joins Felder with All-New England recognition

SAUGUS, Mass. (December 13, 2019) – Stonehill College senior wide receiver Andrew Jamiel and sophomore running back Justin Felder were among the honorees at the New England Football Writers Captains and Awards Banquet held at Rosaria Steakhouse and Function Facility last night.

Jamiel was named to the New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star team for the second time in his career, while Felder joined Jamiel with All-New England honors, and was presented with the New England Football Writers College Division Gold Helmet Award and his weekly Division II/III Gold Helmet Award from November 10 after his career-high 40 carries for 311 yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in Stonehill's 34-22 win over Pace University on November 9.

Jamiel earned All-New England honors for the second time after finishing off a record-breaking career by earning All-Northeast-10 honors for the fourth time, with first team honors for the second time. He earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week accolades twice this fall, giving him four selections over the course of his career, and posted just the fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. He leads the NE10 and ranks ninth nationally in Division II with 106.3 receiving yards per game, 1,063 yards per game (17th), marking the second-highest single-season total in program history, while ranking second in the NE10 with 7.6 receptions per game (6th), fifth with seven receiving touchdowns and 125.1 all-purpose yards per game. His receiving yards rank second only in program history to Nate Robitaille's '14 program record of 1,229 yards in 2013, while his 76 receptions are the fourth-highest single-season total in program history and his seven touchdowns tied for seventh.

Jamiel, the 2016 NE10 Rookie of the Year, who earned All-NE10 second team honors in 2016 and 2018, to go with first team accolades in 2017 and 2019, is the first receiver in program history to surpass 300 receptions, 3,000 yards and record 30 touchdowns for their career. His school-record 309 career receptions rank second in NE10 history and leads all active receivers in all levels of NCAA football, while ranking seventh all-time in Division II. Jamiel's school-record 3,646 career yards rank third in NE10 history and is third among active receivers in Division II, while his 30 career touchdown receptions rank second all-time in program history for total touchdowns, and his school-record 7.92 career receptions per game ranks tenth in Division II history (2nd NE10), leading all active receivers in Division II. His 4,192 career all-purpose yards is second in program history and one of just two to surpass 4,000 yards, while his 184 career points is fourth all-time.



Felder was presented with the 2019 College Division Gold Helmet Award by the Football Writers)

Felder, Stonehill's first Harlon Hill Trophy Candidate and an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Coaches' All-America second team pick, is the first in program history to receive the New England Football Writers College Division Gold Helmet Award. He was named to the D2CCA All-Super Region 1 second team for the first time last week and has also collected NE10 Most Valuable Player and All-NE10 first team accolades this fall.

Felder enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for Stonehill, setting program records for rushing attempts (236), yards (1,513), touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18), scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,611). The D2football.com NE10 Offensive Player of the Year started the last eight games of the season and went on to lead the NE10 in each category listed above, ranking fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth for rushing yards, ninth for rushing and total touchdowns, 12th in points scored, 13th in all-purpose and 23rd for rushing yards per attempt (6.4).

Felder earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week honors a program-record four times over the course of the season. He also received the New England Football Writers Division II/III Weekly Gold Helmet Award on November 10 and posted the first 100-point and 1,500-yard rushing season in program history, surpassing 100-yards in seven of ten games and is the first running back in NE10 history to rush for over 300-yards in back to back weeks. Felder set a school-record with his 314 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging a program-best 13.1 yards per carry, in Stonehill's 41-20 win over Southern Connecticut State University on November 2. He followed that up with 311 yards on a career-high 40 carries and four touchdowns, with three rushing and another receiving, in the Skyhawks 34-22 win over Pace University on November 9.

Felder is already quickly moving up Stonehill's career rushing leaders after just 18 games played through his first two seasons. He ranks third in program history with his 18 career rushing touchdowns, which is just six shy of the program record of 24 by Eddie Vachon '11 and teammate Brian Kearns, Jr., while ranking seventh with 1,942 career yards, eighth with 21 total touchdowns and ninth with 331 rushing attempts.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. In addition to Felder's Offensive Player of the Year selection by D2Football.com, head coach Eli Gardner was named the website's NE10 Coach of the Year after leading the Skyhawks resurgence from a 2-8 campaign a year ago and being picked sixth in the NE10 preseason coaches' poll. A program-record 14 from Stonehill earned All-NE10 honors this fall, including a program-best six on the first team.

