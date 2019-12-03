Felder Named to AFCA Division II Coaches’ All-America Team

Springfield Gardens, New York, sophomore running back is the just the second in program history to earn AFCA Coaches' All-America honors

AFCA Announces 2019 Division II Coaches' All-America Teams

#Felder4Hill Information Page

EASTON, Mass. (December 3, 2019) – Stonehill College sophomore running back Justin Felder has earned a spot on the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Coaches' All-America second team the organization announced today.

Felder, who is one of three Northeast-10 Conference student-athletes selected to one of the two AFCA Coaches' All-America teams, is just the second in program history at Stonehill selected to the Coaches' All-America squad, joining return specialist Stephan Neville, '12 who received the recognition as a junior in 2010. The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. What makes these teams so special is that they are the only ones chosen exclusively by the men who know the players the best — the coaches themselves.

Felder, named the New England Football Writers College Division Gold Helmet Award recipient and NE10 Most Valuable Player, is one of ten Coaches All-America Team selections from Super Region 1 and one of just three who are also Harlon Hill Trophy candidates from the region. He is the fourth All-American in program history overall, also joining defensive back Jareed Gaines, '13 (Beyond Sports Network, Third Team, 2012) and linebacker Brian Harrington, '15 (Don Hansen All-America Second Team, 2013).


Felder is just the second in program history named to the AFCA Coaches' All-America team and the fourth All-American in program history overall (PHOTO BY Mary Gettens)

Felder, an All-NE10 first team selection and New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star, enjoyed a breakout sophomore season for Stonehill this fall, setting program records for rushing attempts (236), yards (1,513), touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18), scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,611). The D2football.com NE10 Offensive Player of the Year started the last eight games of the season after senior running back Brian Kearns, Jr. went down with an injury in the first quarter of the Skyhawks second game of the year and went on to lead the NE10 in each category listed above, ranking fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth for rushing yards, ninth for rushing and total touchdowns, 12th in points scored, 13th in all-purpose and 23rd for rushing yards per attempt (6.4).

Felder earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week honors a program-record four times over the course of the season. He also received the New England Football Writers Division II/III Weekly Gold Helmet Award on November 10 and posted the first 100-point and 1,500-yard rushing season in program history, surpassing 100-yards in seven of ten games and is the first running back in NE10 history to rush for over 300-yards in back to back weeks. Felder set a school-record with his 314 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging a program-best 13.1 yards per carry, in Stonehill's 41-20 win over Southern Connecticut State University on November 2. He followed that up with 311 yards on a career-high 40 carries and four touchdowns, with three rushing and another receiving, in the Skyhawks 34-22 win over Pace University on November 9. He scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of the 38-14 win at Saint Anselm College on September 21 and then capped his season on November 16, with 164 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns against a New Haven team that led the NE10 and ranked tenth nationally for rushing defense at 82.6 yards per game – which Felder had eclipsed by halftime.

Felder is already quickly moving up Stonehill's career rushing leaders after just 18 games played through his first two seasons. He ranks third in program history with his 18 career rushing touchdowns, which is just six shy of the program record of 24 by Eddie Vachon '11 and Kearns, Jr., while ranking seventh with 1,942 career yards, eighth with 21 total touchdowns and ninth with 331 rushing attempts.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. In addition to Felder's Offensive Player of the Year selection by D2Football.com, head coach Eli Gardner was named the website's NE10 Coach of the Year after leading the Skyhawks resurgence from a 2-8 campaign a year ago and being picked sixth in the NE10 preseason coaches' poll. A program-record 14 from Stonehill earned All-NE10 honors this fall, including a program-best six on the first team.

