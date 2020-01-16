Felder Headlines Program Record Five All-Super Region 1 Selections by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette



Felder earns Don Hansen's Football Gazette All-Region honors for the first time with his spot on the first team (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Felder earns All-Super Region 1 first team honors, while Skyhawks place four on third team

2019 Don Hansen's Football Gazette All-Super Region 1 Teams

EASTON, Mass. (January 16, 2020) – Sophomore running back Justin Felder headlines a program-record list of five from Stonehill College to earn a spot on the Don Hansen's Football Gazette All-Super Region 1 teams with his spot on the first team.

Felder, the New England Football Writers College Division Gold Helmet Award recipient and Northeast-10 Conference Most Valuable Player, earns a spot on the Don Hansen All-Region team for the first time in his career after being selected to the D2CCA All-Region second team. He is joined by senior wide receiver Andrew Jamiel, senior kicker Matt Haite, senior defensive lineman Maurice Greene and junior safety Sam Athy who all earned third team All-Super Region 1 honors.

Stonehill's five Don Hansen Football Gazette All-Region performers are the most in program history for the Skyhawks, while it marks the program's first selections since Jamiel was also a third team selection as a sophomore. Felder is Stonehill's first first team pick since All-America linebacker Brian Harrington, '15 following the 2013 season.

Felder, Stonehill's first Harlon Hill Trophy Candidate and an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Coaches' All-America second team pick, adds to his already impressive list of accolades from his record-breaking sophomore season. He was named a New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star and to the All-NE10 first team in addition to the honors already mentioned. Felder enjoyed a breakout sophomore season, setting program records for rushing attempts (236), yards (1,513), touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18), scoring (108 points) and all-purpose yards (1,611). The D2football.com NE10 Offensive Player of the Year started the last eight games of the season and went on to lead the NE10 in each category listed above, ranking fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth for rushing yards, ninth for rushing and total touchdowns, 12th in points scored, 13th in all-purpose and 23rd for rushing yards per attempt (6.4).

Felder earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week honors a program-record four times over the course of the season. He also received the New England Football Writers Division II/III Weekly Gold Helmet Award on November 10 and posted the first 100-point and 1,500-yard rushing season in program history, surpassing 100-yards in seven of ten games and is the first running back in NE10 history to rush for over 300-yards in back to back weeks. Felder set a school-record with his 314 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging a program-best 13.1 yards per carry, in Stonehill's 41-20 win over Southern Connecticut State University on November 2. He followed that up with 311 yards on a career-high 40 carries and four touchdowns, with three rushing and another receiving, in the Skyhawks 34-22 win over Pace University on November 9.



Felder is already quickly moving up Stonehill's career rushing leaders after just 18 games played through his first two seasons. He ranks third in program history with his 18 career rushing touchdowns, which is just six shy of the program record of 24 by Eddie Vachon '11 and teammate Brian Kearns, Jr., while ranking seventh with 1,942 career yards, eighth with 21 total touchdowns and ninth with 331 rushing attempts.

Jamiel earns All-Region honors for the second time in his career from Don Hansen's with his third team selection. The two-time New England Football Writers All-Star finished off a record-breaking career by earning All-Northeast-10 honors for the fourth time this fall, with first team honors for the second time. He earned NE10 Offensive Player of the Week accolades twice this fall, giving him four selections over the course of his career, and posted just the fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. He leads the NE10 and ranks ninth nationally in Division II with 106.3 receiving yards per game, 1,063 yards per game (17th), marking the second-highest single-season total in program history, while ranking second in the NE10 with 7.6 receptions per game (6th), fifth with seven receiving touchdowns and 125.1 all-purpose yards per game. His receiving yards rank second only in program history to Nate Robitaille's '14 program record of 1,229 yards in 2013, while his 76 receptions are the fourth-highest single-season total in program history and his seven touchdowns tied for seventh.

Jamiel, the 2016 NE10 Rookie of the Year, who earned All-NE10 second team honors in 2016 and 2018, to go with first team accolades in 2017 and 2019, is the first receiver in program history to surpass 300 receptions, 3,000 yards and record 30 touchdowns for their career. His school-record 309 career receptions rank second in NE10 history and leads all active receivers in all levels of NCAA football, while ranking seventh all-time in Division II. Jamiel's school-record 3,646 career yards rank third in NE10 history and is third among active receivers in Division II, while his 30 career touchdown receptions rank second all-time in program history for total touchdowns, and his school-record 7.92 career receptions per game ranks tenth in Division II history (2nd NE10), leading all active receivers in Division II. His 4,192 career all-purpose yards is second in program history and one of just two to surpass 4,000 yards, while his 184 career points is fourth all-time.

Haite earns All-Region honors for the first time in his career with his third team selection by Don Hansen's Football Gazette. The two-time All-NE10 kicker, earning first team honors this season, collected NE10 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades twice this fall. Haite was named to The Fred Mitchell Award "Watch List" five times over his career, with preseason honors as a sophomore, junior and senior, while also receiving September honors this fall. The William V. Campbell Trophy® semifinalist by the National Football Foundation has earned NE10 Academic All-Conference accolades as a junior.

Haite finished second on the team this fall in scoring with 75 points (4th NE10), leading the NE10 with a 59.5-yard average on kickoffs and 20 touchbacks. He converted a school-record 13 field goals this season to lead the NE10 and rank 13th nationally in Division II, leading the Conference (32nd nationally) for field goal percentage (76-percent), while his 36 PATs are the second-highest single-season total in program history, one shy of the record.

Haite capped his career as the program's all-time leading scorer with 244 points, finishing with school records for career PATs (118) and made field goals (42). He ranks second in program history for career field goal percentage (71.2%) and PAT% (92.9%).

Greene earns All-Region honors for the first time in his career after earning his first All-NE10 honor with his first team selection on the defensive line. He finished third in the NE10 with his team-high 7.0 sacks for a loss of 25 yards, while ranking 13th with 8.0 tackles for a loss of 28 yards, finishing with 43 tackles, including 24 solo, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, pass breakup and five quarterback hurries. Greene was a key cog on a talented defensive line that sparked a Stonehill defense that led the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), ranking 30th nationally, pass defense (162.5/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%)



Jamiel earns All-Region honors from Don Hansen's Football Gazette for the second time in his career (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Greene, who will return for a fifth-year for Stonehill in 2020, has posted 67 tackles (35 solo) in 21 career games, including 11.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

Athy also earns All-Region honors for the first time with his selection to the Don Hansen's third team defense after earning All-NE10 honors for the first time this season as well, with first team honors. Stonehill's starting strong safety led the team with 68 tackles (35 solo), ranking ninth in the NE10 and is second in the NE10 and 32nd nationally in Division II with two fumble recoveries, adding 3.5 tackles for a loss of six yards, an interception and pass breakup. He posted three double-figure tackle games this season, including a season-high 14 stops (nine solo) against rival Bentley (10/19). He is a key member of a Skyhawks defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%)

In 28 career games, Athy has posted 129 tackles (61 solo), 1.0 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He has been named to the NE10 Academic Honor Roll two semesters for his work in the classroom to date.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. In addition to Felder's Offensive Player of the Year selection by D2Football.com, head coach Eli Gardner was named the website's NE10 Coach of the Year after leading the Skyhawks resurgence from a 2-8 campaign a year ago and being picked sixth in the NE10 preseason coaches' poll. A program-record 14 from Stonehill earned All-NE10 honors this fall, including a program-best six on the first team.

