Felder Named NE10 MVP, Headlines Program-Record 14 All-NE10 Selections for Stonehill



Felder is Stonehill's first NE10 MVP and is among a program-record six All-NE10 first team selections (PHOTO BY Andrew Katsampes)

Jamiel and Felder lead program-best six named to All-NE10 first team

NE10 Announces Postseason Football Awards

EASTON, Mass. (November 26, 2019) – Stonehill College sophomore running back Justin Felder has been named the Northeast-10 Conference's Most Valuable Player to headline a program-record 14 All-NE10 honorees for the Stonehill College football program, as selected by the Conference's nine head coaches.

Felder is the first Stonehill football student-athlete to earn NE10 MVP honors and is an All-NE10 selection for the first time with his first team honors. He headlines a program-record six first team All-NE10 selections for the Skyhawks, including four on the offensive side of the ball, along with senior wide receiver Andrew Jamiel, who finishes off his record-breaking career with his fourth All-NE10 selection with his second career first team pick. Joining Felder and Jamiel on the All-NE10 first team are senior placekicker Matt Haite, senior defensive lineman Maurice Greene, junior offensive lineman Matthew Marvin and junior safety Sam Athy.

Stonehill also placed four on the All-NE10 second and third teams. Earning second team honors are senior tight end Casey Gervais, senior linebacker Miles Strickland, junior defensive lineman Nate Bresson and sophomore offensive lineman Joe Bastante. Named to the third team are senior cornerback Malik Wiggins, junior linebacker Casey Earle, sophomore defensive lineman Dominick Spano and junior quarterback Anton Stoneking, who also earned a spot on the NE10 All-Rookie Team.

Stonehill's 14 All-NE10 selections surpasses the previous program-best of nine in 2014 and give the program 105 All-NE10 honorees all-time. Stoneking's All-Rookie team selection is the 21st for the Skyhawks since the Conference started the All-Rookie program in 2008.

Justin Felder: All-NE10 honors for the first time in his career with his first team selection… named D2Football.com's NE10 Offensive Player of the Year earlier in the week… Harlon Hill Trophy candidate… program-record four-time NE10 Offensive Player of the Week, out of a possible 11 weeks… New England Football Writers Division II/III Gold Helmet Award recipient on November 10… leads NE10 and set program single-season records for rushing yards (1,513), yards per game (151.3), rushing attempts (236), rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (18) and scoring (108 points), ranking second in the Conference with a school-record 1,611 all-purpose yards…. Ranks fourth in Division II for rushing yards per game, fifth in rushing yards, eighth in rushing touchdowns, nine in total touchdowns, 11th in points scored and 23rd in yards per carry (6.4)… first in NE10 history to rush for 300-plus yards in back-to-back weeks, and just the second to do so twice in a season overall in NE10, joining 1999 Harlon Hill Trophy finalist Kavin Galliard of AIC… school-record 314 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, averaging a school-record 13.1 yards per carry in win over Southern Connecticut State (11/2)… posted 311 yards on a career-high 40 carries with four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in win over Pace (11/9)… already ranks seventh in program history for career rushing yards (1,942), third for 18 rushing touchdowns (six shy of school record), eighth with 21 total touchdowns, ninth with 331 rush attempts and 12th in career scoring (126 points) in just 18 games over two seasons.

Andrew Jamiel: All-NE10 honors for the fourth-straight year, with his second first team selection (2017)… Just the second in program history to earn All-NE10 honors all four years, joining former All-American Stephan Neville, '12… Two-time NE10 Offensive Player of the Week this season… Posted the fourth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history this fall… Leads NE10 and ranks 10th in Division II with 106.3 receiving yards per game and 1,063 receiving yards (12th nationally) – second-highest total in program history… second in the NE10 with 7.6 receptions per game… fifth in NE10 with 7 receiving touchdowns (7th in Stonehill history) and 125.1 all-purpose yards per game… posted ten-plus receptions three times, including 14 for a season-high 187 yards and a TD against Bentley (10/19) – 7th-highest single-game yardage in program history… Five 100-yard receiving games this season… Scored a TD in six of ten games, including a pair in season-opening win at Bloomsburg… 2017 New England Football Writers Division II/III All-Star… 2016 NE10 Rookie of the Year… First receiver in program history to surpass 300 receptions, 3.000 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns… School-record 309 receptions leads all active receivers in all levels of NCAA football, ranks second in NE10 history and 7th all-time in Division II history… School-record 3,646 career receiving yards ranks third in NE10 history and third among active receivers in Division II… School-record 30 TD receptions rank second all-time for total touchdowns… School-record 7.92 career receptions per game ranked tenth in NCAA Division II history (2nd NE10), leads all active receivers in Division II… 4,192 career all-purpose yards ranks second in program history and one of just two to surpass 4,000 yards… 184 career points ranked fourth in program history… 14 career double-digit reception games, 16 games with 100-plus receiving yards… NE10 record 294 yards on a program-record matching 18 receptions and NE10 record matching five TDs in win over Pace in 2017… Owns five of the top six single-game reception totals in program history and two of the top four yardage games.

Matt Haite: Two-time All-NE10 selection at placekicker, with first team honors for the first time this season, after being named to the third team as a junior… NE10 Special Teams Player of the Week twice this fall, three times over his career… The Fred Mitchell Award "Watch List" five times over his career, with preseason honors as a sophomore, junior and senior, while also receiving September honors this fall… William V. Campbell Trophy® semifinalist… Second on team in scoring with 75 points (4th NE10)… Leads NE10 with 59.5 yard average on kickoffs with 20 touchbacks… School-record 13 field goals this season leads the NE10 (13th nationally)… Leads NE10 in field goal percentage (32nd nationally)… 36 PATs this season is second-most in program history, one shy of record… NE10 Academic All-Conference as a junior… Program's all-time leading scorer with 244 career points, finishing with school-records for career PATs (118) and made field goals (42)… ranks second in program history for career field goal percentage (71.2%) and PAT% (92.9%).

Maurice Greene: All-NE10 honors for the first time with his first team honors…Third in the NE10 for sacks and 13th in tackles for loss… posted five quarterback hurries… key cog on a talented defensive line that sparked a defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), ranking 30th nationally, pass defense (162.5/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%)… ranks fifth nationally for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th in total defense and 33rd for pass efficiency defense… Has posted 67 tackles (35 solo) in 21 career games, including 11.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

Matthew Marvin: All-NE10 honors for the first time with his first team selection… Started all ten games at left tackle and 24-straight games at the position dating back to his freshman season… Leads offensive line that blocks for the No. 4-ranked rusher in Division II and an offense that has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and nearly a 2,000-yard passer… Stonehill leads the NE10 in total offense (415.8 yds/gm), completion percentage (62.5-percent) and third down defense (47.1%), ranking 17th nationally for completion percentage and 21st on third down… Second in the NE10 for rushing offense (193.7 yds/gm), fewest sacks allowed (1.60/gm) and pass efficiency (141.04), third in scoring (31.9 ppg) and red zone offense (86%), ranking 38th nationally and fourth in the NE10 for passing offense (221.1 yds/gm)… Named to NE10 All-Rookie Team in 2017.

Sam Athy: All-NE10 honors for the first time with his first team selection… Stonehill's starting strong safety leads the team with 68 tackles (35 solo), ranking ninth in the NE10… is second in the NE10 and 32nd nationally in Division II with two fumble recoveries… Posted three double-figure tackle games this season, including a season-high 14 stops (nine solo) against Bentley (10/19)… Key member of a Stonehill defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%)… Skyhawks rank fifth in Division II for third down defense, ninth in first down defense, 14th for pass defense, 30th in total defense and 33rd for pass efficiency defense… In 28 career games, has posted 129 tackles (61 solo), 1.0 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Casey Gervais: All-NE10 honors for the first time with his selection to the second team at tight end… Finished second on the team with three touchdown receptions, posting 177 yards on 12 receptions, averaging 14.8 yards per catch…Key blocker for offense that produced a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and nearly a 2,000-yard passer… Stonehill leads NE10 in total offense (415.8 yds/gm), completion percentage (62.5%) and third down offense (47.1%), ranking second for rushing offense (193.7 yds/gm), fewest sacks allowed (1.60/gm) and pass efficiency (141.04), third in scoring (31.9 ppg) and red zone offense (86%) and fourth in passing offense (221.1/gm)… Skyhawks 21st nationally for third down offense and 38th in red zone offense… Recorded 22 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games played.

Miles Strickland: All-NE10 honors for the first time with his selection to the second team at linebacker… Second on the team with 53 tackles (24 solo), including 3.0 tackles for a loss of five yards, 1.5 sacks for a loss of four, an interception, two pass breakups, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble… Key member of a Stonehill defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%), ranking fifth nationally in Division II for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th for total defense and pass efficiency defense… Finished his career with 159 tackles (66 solo), including 6.0 tackles for a loss of 17 yards, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and three pass breakups in 29 career games.

Nate Bresson: All-NE10 selection for the first time with his second team honors at defensive line… Key member of Stonehill's talented defensive line that led the way for a defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%), ranking fifth nationally in Division II for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th for total defense and pass efficiency defense… Ranks fifth among NE10 leaders with 12.5 tackles for loss (51 yards), ninth with 6.0 sacks (39 yards), leading the NE10 and ranking fifth nationally with his three fumble recoveries, leading the Skyhawks that recovered 11 for the year (2nd NE10)… Also led the team with nine QB hurries… Will enter his senior year ranked sixth in program history with 35.5 career tackles for loss, having totaled 151 tackles (74 solo), with 12.5 sacks, four breakups and two forced fumbles.

Joe Bastante: All-NE10 selection for the first time with his second team honors… Starting right guard on a Skyhawks offensive line that blocks for the No. 4-ranked rusher in Division II and an offense that has produced a 1,000-yard rusher, 1,000-yard receiver and nearly a 2,000-yard passer… Stonehill leads the NE10 in total offense (415.8 yds/gm), completion percentage (62.5-percent) and third down defense (47.1%), ranking 17th nationally for completion percentage and 21st on third down… Second in the NE10 for rushing offense (193.7 yds/gm), fewest sacks allowed (1.60/gm) and pass efficiency (141.04), third in scoring (31.9 ppg) and red zone offense (86%), ranking 38th nationally and fourth in the NE10 for passing offense (221.1 yds/gm).

Malik Wiggins: All-NE10 selection for the first time with his third team honors at cornerback… Leader of a Stonehill defensive backfield that keys a defense that that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%), ranking fifth nationally in Division II for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th for total defense and pass efficiency defense… Started all ten games and posted 23 tackles (18 solo), including 0.5 for a loss, an interception and six pass breakups (11th NE10)… Ranks fifth in program history with his 29 career passes defended… Started 29 of 34 career games at corner, finishing his career with 118 tackles (80 solo), including 5.5 tackles for a loss of ten yards, with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 23 pass breakups.

Casey Earle: Earns All-NE10 honors for the first time with his selection to the third team… Started nine of ten games played, including six at rover, for a Stonehill defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%), ranking fifth nationally in Division II for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th for total defense and pass efficiency defense… Posted 40 tackles (17 solo), including 5.0 tackles for a loss of 27 yards, with 1.5 sacks for a loss of 11, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and blocked kick… Season-high 14 tackles (eight solo), including 2.5 for a loss of 13 yards and a breakup in win at Saint Anselm (9/21)… Has totaled 73 tackles (31 solo), including 7.0 tackles for a loss of 30 yards, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, interception, two pass breakups and a blocked kick in 15 career games.

Anton Stoneking: All-NE10 selection for the first time with his selection to the third team at quarterback, also earning NE10 All-Rookie Team honors… Earned NE10 Rookie of the Week honors twice during the season (9/23, 11/4)… Engineered the top offense in the NE10 (415.8 yds/gm), ranking fourth in passing offense (221.1 yds/gm)…. Started all ten games and completed 157-of-253 passes (62.1-percent) for 1,950 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 195.0 yards per game… Finished second in the NE10 (23rd nationally) or completion percentage, third for points responsible for (72), completions per game (15.7), pass efficiency and passing yards per game, fourth in total passing yards and total offense (202.3 yds/gm)… Completion percentage finished third in program history and fourth for pass efficiency… Posted season numbers that ranks sixth on Stonehill's single-season lists for passing yards and completions and ninth for touchdowns… Enters his senior year ranked ninth in Stonehill's career lists for completions, passing yards and eighth in touchdown passes.

Dominick Spano: Earns All-NE10 honors for the first time with his third team honors at defensive line… Had a breakout year as a starting defensive tackle for a talented Stonehill line that led the way for a defense that leads the NE10 for total defense (307.5 yds/gm), pass defense (162.5 yds/gm), pass efficiency defense (110.46), first down defense (15.1/gm) and third down defense (27%), ranking fifth nationally in Division II for third down defense, ninth on first down, 14th for pass defense, 30th for total defense and pass efficiency defense… Started all ten games and posted 35 tackles (18 solo), including 4.5 tackles for a loss of 15 yards, with 1.5 sacks for a loss of nine, two pass breakups, five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery… Posted six tackles (two solo), including 2.0 for a loss of five yards in shutout win at Franklin Pierce (10/12)… In 20 career games, has posted 44 tackles (21 solo), including 7.0 for a loss of 27 yards, 2.5 sacks for a loss of 18, a fumble recovery and two breakups.

Stonehill finished its 2019 season with a 6-4 record overall, including 5-3 in the NE10 to finish in third place in the Conference, just a game out of first place. In addition to Felder's Offensive Player of the Year selection by D2Football.com, head coach Eli Gardner has named the website's NE10 Coach of the Year after leading the Skyhawks resurgence from a 2-8 campaign a year ago and being picked sixth in the NE10 preseason coaches poll.

