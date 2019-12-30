Wilson Named New England Soccer Journal Division II Women’s Coach of the Year

EASTON, Massachusetts (December 30, 2019) – Stonehill College women's soccer head coach Alex Wilson'08  has been named New England Soccer Journal Division II Women's Soccer Coach of the Year.

The New England Soccer Journal announced all college and prep coaches and players of the year in their winter issue. Wilson, who is in her seventh season in charge of the program, has improved the Skyhawks' dynamic on the field. Over the past four years, she has seen a record of 46-28-5 overall and 31-19-5 in the NE10, including this year, while also guiding the Skyhawks to their third NE10 Tournament bid in four years.

Concluding the regular season, Wilson was named Northeast-10 Conference Women's Coach of the Year, her second award from the League in her seven years at the helm.

This season, the Skyhawks saw an outstanding record of 6-1-1 in the month of September. Stonehill was victorious over two nationally-ranked teams, including No. 19 Franklin Pierce University, 4-1, and No. 21 Southern New Hampshire University, 5-2. This was the first time since 2016 that the Skyhawks defeated two nationally-ranked teams in the same season.

Stonehill received its first national ranking since 2016, reaching their highest ranking this season of No. 17 and then toggled between No. 18, 19, and 20 for the remainder of the year. The United Soccer Coaches announced a week ago their final national rankings of the year and Stonehill stood at No. 25.


The Skyhawks were the second seed in the NE10 Tournament, the highest they have been since 1999 finishing as the runner-up in regular season play for the second time in program history. Eight members of the team were named to All-Conference teams prior to the conclusion of the regular season. Senior Isabella Collentro, juniors Tess Erwin and Kayla Henry, and freshman Emma Slade were all selected to the first team, while Slade also was voted to the All-Rookie team. Junior Alex Giardina and sophomore Camryn Thompson earned second team honors, while seniors Kaitlin Brown and Nicole Geraghty were named to the third team.

In mid-November, the Skyhawks received the program's third NCAA Tournament bid and third in four years. Stonehill, seeded fourth in the East Regional, went on to win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history as they defeated the fifth-seeded Jefferson University, 2-1. The Skyhawks then fell 1-0 to No. 11 College of Saint Rose, the top seed in the East Region. They wrapped up the season with a 12-5-4 overall record, for one of the best marks in program history, and an 8-1-4 NE10 mark.

In last four years, Stonehill has received three NCAA Tournament bids, including the program's first automatic bid in 2016 when they won the program's third NE10 Championship. Wilson and her staff, were named the 2016 National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA, now the United Soccer Coaches) Women's Regional Staff of the Year.  

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

