Women’s Soccer Concludes Season at No. 25 in National Poll

After the program's first NCAA win, Skyhawks No. 25 in final poll

United Soccer Coaches Announce final ranking of 2019

EASTON, Massachusetts (December 23, 2019) – The United Soccer Coaches announced its final national ranking of the season and the Stonehill College women's soccer team earned No. 25 following a historic ending.

The Skyhawks earned its first national ranking this season at No. 19 in the first week of October as they were 8-2-1 and 6-1-1 in Northeast-10 Conference play. They totaled three shutouts in their 11 games and defeated No. 18 Franklin Pierce University, 4-1, and No. 21 Southern New Hampshire University, 5-2. This was the first time that the program has had two wins over ranked opponents in the same season since 2016. Stonehill then went on to reach its highest ranking of the season at No. 17 and then toggled between No. 18, 19, and 20 for the remainder of the season.

Concluding their final game of the season, Stonehill earned the second seed in the NE10 Tournament finishing as the runner-up in regular season play for the second time in program history. This was their third berth into the NE10 Tournament in four years.

In mid-November, the Skyhawks received the program's third NCAA Tournament bid and third in four years. Stonehill, seeded fourth in the East Regional, went on to win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history as they defeated the fifth-seeded Jefferson University, 2-1. The Skyhawks then fell 1-0 to No. 11 College of Saint Rose, the top seed in the East Region. They wrapped up the season with a 12-5-4 overall record, for one of the best marks in program history, and an 8-1-4 NE10 mark.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

Women’s Soccer Concludes Season at No. 25 in National Poll
December 23, 2019 Women’s Soccer Concludes Season at No. 25 in National Poll
Quartet from Women’s Soccer Earn United Soccer Coaches Honors
December 10, 2019 Quartet from Women’s Soccer Earn United Soccer Coaches Honors
Women’s Soccer Edged By Saint Rose, 1-0, in NCAA Second Round
November 24, 2019 Women’s Soccer Edged By Saint Rose, 1-0, in NCAA Second Round
No. 4 Women’s Soccer to Face No. 1 Saint Rose in NCAA Second Round
November 23, 2019 No. 4 Women’s Soccer to Face No. 1 Saint Rose in NCAA Second Round
Women’s Soccer Makes History With First NCAA Victory, 2-1, Over Jefferson
November 22, 2019 Women’s Soccer Makes History With First NCAA Victory, 2-1, Over Jefferson
COLLEGE SOCCER: Stonehill women back in NCAA Division 2 tournament
November 20, 2019 COLLEGE SOCCER: Stonehill women back in NCAA Division 2 tournament
No. 4 Women’s Soccer Opens NCAA First Round With No. 5 Jefferson
November 20, 2019 No. 4 Women’s Soccer Opens NCAA First Round With No. 5 Jefferson
Women’s Soccer Earns Third NCAA Bid
November 18, 2019 Women’s Soccer Earns Third NCAA Bid
Wilson Named NE10 Coach of the Year
November 12, 2019 Wilson Named NE10 Coach of the Year
Rosano Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team
November 12, 2019 Rosano Named to CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team
NE10 Quarterfinal: Southern Conn. Upsets No. 19 Women’s Soccer, 1-0
November 10, 2019 NE10 Quarterfinal: Southern Conn. Upsets No. 19 Women’s Soccer, 1-0
Women’s Soccer Hosts Southern Conn. in NE10 Quarterfinal Match
November 9, 2019 Women’s Soccer Hosts Southern Conn. in NE10 Quarterfinal Match
Eight from Women’s Soccer Earn NE10 Postseason Honors
November 8, 2019 Eight from Women’s Soccer Earn NE10 Postseason Honors
MONDAY ID CLINIC POSTPONED - Women’s Soccer To Host ID Clinic
November 7, 2019 MONDAY ID CLINIC POSTPONED - Women’s Soccer To Host ID Clinic
No. 19 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus Southern Conn.
November 5, 2019 No. 19 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus Southern Conn.
Erwin Earns NE10 Defensive Player of the Week Award
November 4, 2019 Erwin Earns NE10 Defensive Player of the Week Award
No. 20 Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Saint Anselm, 4-0
November 2, 2019 No. 20 Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Saint Anselm, 4-0
No. 20 Women’s Soccer and Pace Play to 1-1 Draw
October 30, 2019 No. 20 Women’s Soccer and Pace Play to 1-1 Draw
Henry Earns Second NE10 Player of the Week Award
October 28, 2019 Henry Earns Second NE10 Player of the Week Award
No. 18 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus Adelphi
October 26, 2019 No. 18 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Versus Adelphi
Henry Records Hat Trick as No. 18 Women’s Soccer Defeats Assumption 6-3
October 22, 2019 Henry Records Hat Trick as No. 18 Women’s Soccer Defeats Assumption 6-3
Collentro Named NE10 Defensive Player of the Week
October 14, 2019 Collentro Named NE10 Defensive Player of the Week
Barry Tops No. 19 Women’s Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
October 14, 2019 Barry Tops No. 19 Women’s Soccer, 1-0, in Overtime
No. 19 Women’s Soccer Takes Down Lynn, 3-1
October 11, 2019 No. 19 Women’s Soccer Takes Down Lynn, 3-1
Women’s Soccer Earns Second Team Academic Award
October 10, 2019 Women’s Soccer Earns Second Team Academic Award
Women’s Soccer Enters National Poll at No. 19
October 9, 2019 Women’s Soccer Enters National Poll at No. 19
No. 19 Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Bentley, 2-0
October 8, 2019 No. 19 Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Bentley, 2-0
Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 10 Saint Rose, 2-1, in Overtime
October 5, 2019 Women’s Soccer Falls to No. 10 Saint Rose, 2-1, in Overtime
Women’s Soccer Hands No. 21 Southern N.H. First Home Loss, 5-2
October 2, 2019 Women’s Soccer Hands No. 21 Southern N.H. First Home Loss, 5-2
Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Against American Int’l
September 28, 2019 Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw Against American Int’l
Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Saint Michael’s, 3-0
September 24, 2019 Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Saint Michael’s, 3-0
Henry Named NE10 Player of the Week
September 23, 2019 Henry Named NE10 Player of the Week
Women’s Soccer Gets Past Le Moyne, 3-1
September 21, 2019 Women’s Soccer Gets Past Le Moyne, 3-1
Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 18 Franklin Pierce, 4-1
September 18, 2019 Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 18 Franklin Pierce, 4-1
Women’s Soccer Defeats New Haven With First Shutout, 1-0
September 14, 2019 Women’s Soccer Defeats New Haven With First Shutout, 1-0
Athletics Announces Changes to Fall Schedules
September 12, 2019 Athletics Announces Changes to Fall Schedules
Women’s Soccer Comes Back Against Queens, 2-1
September 11, 2019 Women’s Soccer Comes Back Against Queens, 2-1
Women’s Soccer Rolls Over Dominican (N.Y.), 5-1
September 8, 2019 Women’s Soccer Rolls Over Dominican (N.Y.), 5-1
Women’s Soccer Falls to Molloy, 1-0, in Season Opener
September 6, 2019 Women’s Soccer Falls to Molloy, 1-0, in Season Opener
Women’s Soccer Tabbed Fifth in NE10 Preseason Coaches’ Poll
August 15, 2019 Women’s Soccer Tabbed Fifth in NE10 Preseason Coaches’ Poll