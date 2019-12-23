Women’s Soccer Concludes Season at No. 25 in National Poll

After the program's first NCAA win, Skyhawks No. 25 in final poll

United Soccer Coaches Announce final ranking of 2019

EASTON, Massachusetts (December 23, 2019) – The United Soccer Coaches announced its final national ranking of the season and the Stonehill College women's soccer team earned No. 25 following a historic ending.

The Skyhawks earned its first national ranking this season at No. 19 in the first week of October as they were 8-2-1 and 6-1-1 in Northeast-10 Conference play. They totaled three shutouts in their 11 games and defeated No. 18 Franklin Pierce University, 4-1, and No. 21 Southern New Hampshire University, 5-2. This was the first time that the program has had two wins over ranked opponents in the same season since 2016. Stonehill then went on to reach its highest ranking of the season at No. 17 and then toggled between No. 18, 19, and 20 for the remainder of the season.

Concluding their final game of the season, Stonehill earned the second seed in the NE10 Tournament finishing as the runner-up in regular season play for the second time in program history. This was their third berth into the NE10 Tournament in four years.

In mid-November, the Skyhawks received the program's third NCAA Tournament bid and third in four years. Stonehill, seeded fourth in the East Regional, went on to win its first NCAA Tournament game in program history as they defeated the fifth-seeded Jefferson University, 2-1. The Skyhawks then fell 1-0 to No. 11 College of Saint Rose, the top seed in the East Region. They wrapped up the season with a 12-5-4 overall record, for one of the best marks in program history, and an 8-1-4 NE10 mark.

