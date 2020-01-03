Six Named to NEWISA All-New England Teams

Quartet named to first team, duo selected to second team

NEWISA Announces All-New England teams



Henry

Collentro

Erwin

Thompson

Brown

Slade

EASTON, Massachusetts (January 3, 20) – Six student-athletes from the Stonehill College women's soccer team were selected to the New England Women's Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) All-New England teams, as announced by the organization last week.

Senior Kaitlin Brown, junior Tess Erwin, and sophomore Camryn Thompson led the way earning their second NEWISA All-New England honors in their career, while senior Isabella Collentro , junior Kayla Henry, and freshman Emma Slade were named for the first times in their careers.

Henry earns her first-career NEWISA All-New England honor as she was selected to the first team. In the first week of December she was named to the United Soccer All-East Region first team, also for the first time in her career. She previously received her first-career NE10 award, as she combined for 10 goals and five assists for 25 points in 16 games played this season. Her 25 points this season leads the team and puts her fourth in the Conference, while her 10 goals places her fourth and her five assists puts her eighth. Over her career, she has now totaled 19 goals and 12 assists for 50 total points. The forward's offensive drive has just about doubled the Skyhawks goals per game average from last season. At one point this season, Henry registered at least one point in six games, totaling 16 points with seven goals and three assists. She currently posts a career high in goals and points, while the junior was also successful in her first-career penalty kick.

Both Erwin and Collentro have been keys to the Skyhawks defense this season averaging 0.95 goals against, as they were both named to the All-New England first team. The two center backs have also contributed to the four shutouts this season and two upsets against No. 18 Franklin Pierce University in September where Stonehill won 4-1 and No. 21 Southern New Hampshire University as they defeat the Penmen 5-2 in early October. Both defenders were tabbed on the United Soccer Coaches' All-East Region second team in early December.

Collentro has also chipped in a goal and an assist this season, bringing her career total to three goals and three assists. The senior scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over NE10 foe Bentley University and chipped in an assist in a 6-3 win over Assumption College.

Last year, Erwin was selected to the NEWISA All-New England first team, the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region second team, and the NE10 All-Conference first team as the Skyhawks averaged 1.25 goals against. They both earned NE10 All-Conference first team honors in early November, as this is Collentro's first honor from the United Soccer Coaches.

Thompson, who finished third on the team with 18 points, earns her second NEWISA All-New England first team honor after her second season with double-digit points. Thompson picked up her second All-Conference second team honor as she has totaled eight goals, one shy to match her career high, and two assists this season. Across the NE10, Thompson is ninth in goals scored and 10th in points. Last year, Thompson was named NE10 Rookie of the Year and Stonehill Athletics Rookie of the Year after tying the school record for rookies in points with 24. She was also honored on the NEWISA All-New England first team following an impressive rookie career.

Brown averaged 0.95 goals against, giving up 21 goals from opponents to match the lowest in her career. The senior has tallied 93 saves in the 21 games started and played in accumulating a record of 12-5-4. Brown has also registered four shutouts for a career total of 14 in her three years in net. Her goals against average is second in the NE10, while her save percentage is fourth and her 21 goals given up is seventh. This season, she was named to the NE10 All-Conference third team.The senior was named Goalkeeper of the Year and was named to the NE10 All-Conference first team last season, as well as the NE10 Academic All-Conference team, the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-East Region second team, the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region third team, the NEWISA All-New England first team, and the D2CCA All-East Region second team.

Stonehill's performance on the field has also been successful from Slade's dominate ball handling in the midfield. Along with her defensive skills, the freshman has contributed five goals this season. She posted her first-career goal in a 5-1 win over Dominican to kick off the Skyhawks six-game win streak and she followed that up with two tallies dominating against the Penmen. Slade then picked up a goal in a 3-1 victory over out of region competition, Lynn University. Slade has played and started in 14 games for the Skyhawks and sits sixth on the team in goals. The freshman was also the lone Skyhawk to be named to the All-Rookie Team this year. She kicked off the scoring for the Skyhawks in their first-ever NCAA Tournament win as she tallied her fifth goal of the season against Jefferson University.

Stonehill wrapped up the 2019 season with its third NCAA Tournament bid in four years, following their third NE10 Tournament berth in four years, as well as a No. 25 United Soccer Coaches final national poll ranking. The Skyhawks saw an impressive 12-5-4 overall record, for one of the best in program history and an 8-1-4 NE10 mark. As a team, they tallied four shutouts and in the month of September, the 2019 squad went on a six-win run. In their 11th NE10 Tournament appearance, the Skyhawks, as the second seed, fell to Southern Connecticut State University. In their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Skyhawks made history as they defeated No. 5 Jefferson University, 2-1, in the two teams' first-ever meeting, for Stonehill's first win in the first round. Stonehill then fell to the College of Saint Rose 1-0 in the second round.

