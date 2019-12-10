Quartet from Women’s Soccer Earn United Soccer Coaches Honors

Erwin earns her second honor, while other three earn first recognition in career

United Soccer Coaches Announces All-Region Teams



Henry

Collentro

Erwin

Slade

EASTON, Mass. (December 10, 2019) – A quartet of student-athletes from the Stonehill College women's soccer team has been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region teams, as announced by the organization on Monday.

Junior forward Kayla Henry leads the way with her first team honor for the first time in her career, while senior defenders Isabella Collentro and junior Tess Erwin tabbed on the second team, and freshman midfielder Emma Slade was named to the third team.

Henry earns her first-career All-East Region honor, being voted to the first team. She previously received her first-career NE10 award, as she combined for 10 goals and five assists for 25 points in 16 games played this season. Her 25 points this season leads the team and puts her fourth in the Conference, while her 10 goals places her fourth and her five assists puts her eighth. Over her career, she has now totaled 19 goals and 12 assists for 50 total points. The forward's offensive drive has just about doubled the Skyhawks goals per game average from last season. At one point this season, Henry registered at least one point in six games, totaling 16 points with seven goals and three assists. She currently posts a career high in goals and points, while the junior was also successful in her first-career penalty kick.

Both Erwin and Collentro have been keys to the Skyhawks defense this season averaging 0.95 goals against. The two center backs have also contributed to the four shutouts this season and two upsets against No. 18 Franklin Pierce University in September where Stonehill won 4-1 and No. 21 Southern New Hampshire University as they defeat the Penmen 5-2 in early October.

Collentro has also chipped in a goal and an assist this season, bringing her career total to three goals and three assists. The senior scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over NE10 foe Bentley University and chipped in an assist in a 6-3 win over Assumption College.

Last year, Erwin was selected to the NEWISA All-New England first team, the United Soccer Coaches All-East Region second team, and the NE10 All-Conference first team as the Skyhawks averaged 1.25 goals against. They both earned NE10 All-Conference first team honors in early November, as this is Collentro's first honor from the United Soccer Coaches.

Stonehill's performance on the field has also been successful from Slade's dominate ball handling in the midfield. Along with her defensive skills, the freshman has contributed five goals this season. She posted her first-career goal in a 5-1 win over Dominican to kick off the Skyhawks six-game win streak and she followed that up with two tallies dominating against the Penmen. Slade then picked up a goal in a 3-1 victory over out of region competition, Lynn University. Slade has played and started in 14 games for the Skyhawks and sits sixth on the team in goals. The freshman was also the lone Skyhawk to be named to the All-Rookie Team this year. She kicked off the scoring for the Skyhawks in their first-ever NCAA Tournament win as she tallied her fifth goal of the season against Jefferson University.

Stonehill wrapped up the 2019 season with its third NCAA Tournament bid in four years, following third third NE10 Tournament berth in four years, as well. The Skyhawks saw an impressive 12-5-4 overall record, for one of the best in program history and an 8-1-4 NE10 mark. As a team, they tallied four shutouts and in the month of September, the 2019 squad went on a six-win run. In their 11th NE10 Tournament appearance, the Skyhawks, as the second seed, fell to Southern Connecticut State University. In their third appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the Skyhawks made history as they defeated No. 5 Jefferson University, 2-1, in the two teams' first-ever meeting, for Stonehill's first win in the first round. Stonehill then fell to the College of Saint Rose 1-0 in the second round.

