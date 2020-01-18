Women's Basketball Keeps Rolling Past New Haven, 63-45

Raymond and Worden season-highs key Skyhawks to fourth-straight win



Raymond netted a season-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

EASTON, Mass. (January 18, 2020) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 8 in this week's D2SIDA East Region poll, turned in another strong defensive performance to lock up its fourth-straight win with a 63-45 triumph over the University of New Haven, ranked No. 6 in East Region poll, in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Kayla Raymond Sophomore, Forward: Season-high 20 points (8-for-17, 4-for-10 threes, including 13 in the second half, seven rebounds.

Jennifer Worden Junior, Guard: Season-high 12 points (3-for-5 threes, 4-for-4 FTs), including ten in the first half, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot off the bench.

Gabrielle Reuter Senior, Forward: Eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots

Madison Seymour Junior, Guard: Eight points, five rebounds, two assists.

New Haven

Micah Wormack Senior, Forward: 13 points (6-for-12), five rebounds, two steals.

Bionca Chambers Junior, Guard: 10 points, five rebounds.

Aurora Deshaies Freshman, Forward: Eight points, ten rebounds.

How it Happened



Worden came off the bench to net a season-high 12 points, including ten in the first half, for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix) Stonehill outscored New Haven by 20 points (40-20) over the middle two quarters to break the game open. The Skyhawks made 9-of-16 (56.3-percent) shots from the field in the second quarter alone, including 3-for-6 (50%) from three-point distance.

Stonehill outscored New Haven by 20 points (40-20) over the middle two quarters to break the game open. The Skyhawks made 9-of-16 (56.3-percent) shots from the field in the second quarter alone, including 3-for-6 (50%) from three-point distance. Stonehill limited New Haven to 35-percent shooting (21-for-60) and empty on seven three-point tries for the afternoon. The Chargers made just 4-of-14 (28.6%) shots in the third quarter, allowing Stonehill to stretch its 38-23 halftime lead to 24 points (55-31) heading to the fourth.

Stonehill led start to finish, beginning with a Seymour three-pointer on the opening possession. The Skyhawks led by as much as eight (12-4) in the opening quarter before settling for a four-point cushion (15-11) after ten minutes.

Stonehill scored the first six points of the second quarter, including four-straight by sophomore Megan Hill to grab its first double-digit lead of the day (21-11) after a layup from senior Grace Carter just over two minutes in.

to grab its first double-digit lead of the day (21-11) after a layup from senior just over two minutes in. New Haven scored the next four points to pull within six (21-15) after a Wormack layup with 6:45 left in the half. The Chargers were still within eight (29-21) after a layout from Deshaies with 4:22 remaining, when Stonehill reeled off seven-straight to claim a 15-point lead (36-21) with a Reuter layup with 2:25 to go.

Raymond opened the second half with a three-pointer to stretch the Stonehill lead to 18 (41-23) and the Skyhawks extended it to 20 points (45-25) for the first time on a Seymour layup less than four minutes into the third quarter.

Raymond drained another three with 1:27 left in the third to give Stonehill a 24 point lead (53-29) and the Skyhawks would not be seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Noteworthy

Raymond posted her first 20-point game of the season after netting 20-plus on eight occasions during her freshman season.

Reuter's season-high four blocked shots marks the 16 th time in her career she has posted three-plus blocks in a game.

time in her career she has posted three-plus blocks in a game. Stonehill is 4-0 since the calendar turned to 2020 and winners of seven of its last nine.

Stonehill held its eighth opponent under 60 points, improving to 7-1 in those contests.

Up Next

Stonehill (11-4, 7-2 NE10) is right back in action here at Merkert Gym on Wednesday, when it hosts Pace University, ranked No. 7 in the D2SIDA East poll, for an NE10 matchup at 5:30 p.m. New Haven (12-4, 6-3 NE10) hosts Saint Anselm College, ranked No. 5 in the region, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

