Women's Basketball Keeps Rolling Past New Haven, 63-45

Game Leaders

University of New Haven
Pts: Micah Wormack - 13
Reb: Aurora Deshaies - 10
Ast: Brie Pergola - 5
Stonehill
Pts: Kayla Raymond - 20
Reb: Kayla Raymond - 7
Ast: Kelsey Shaw - 6

Team Stats

University of New Haven
Stonehill

Field Goals

(21-60)
(23-59)

Field Goal %

35.0%
39.0%

Rebounds

38
38

Assists

9
22

Turnovers

13
12

Pts off Turnovers

10
6

2nd Chance Pts

9
5

Pts in the Paint

36
20

Fastbreak Pts

6
7

Bench Pts

16
22
full stats

Raymond and Worden season-highs key Skyhawks to fourth-straight win


Raymond netted a season-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)

EASTON, Mass. (January 18, 2020) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 8 in this week's D2SIDA East Region poll, turned in another strong defensive performance to lock up its fourth-straight win with a 63-45 triumph over the University of New Haven, ranked No. 6 in East Region poll, in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon. 

Leaders

Stonehill

Kayla Raymond Sophomore, Forward: Season-high 20 points (8-for-17, 4-for-10 threes, including 13 in the second half, seven rebounds.

Jennifer Worden Junior, Guard: Season-high 12 points (3-for-5 threes, 4-for-4 FTs), including ten in the first half, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot off the bench.

Gabrielle Reuter Senior, Forward: Eight points, five rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots

Madison Seymour Junior, Guard: Eight points, five rebounds, two assists. 

New Haven

Micah Wormack Senior, Forward: 13 points (6-for-12), five rebounds, two steals.

Bionca Chambers Junior, Guard: 10 points, five rebounds.

Aurora Deshaies Freshman, Forward: Eight points, ten rebounds. 

How it Happened


  • Worden came off the bench to net a season-high 12 points, including ten in the first half, for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Jan Volk/SportsPix)
    Stonehill outscored New Haven by 20 points (40-20) over the middle two quarters to break the game open. The Skyhawks made 9-of-16 (56.3-percent) shots from the field in the second quarter alone, including 3-for-6 (50%) from three-point distance.
  • Stonehill limited New Haven to 35-percent shooting (21-for-60) and empty on seven three-point tries for the afternoon. The Chargers made just 4-of-14 (28.6%) shots in the third quarter, allowing Stonehill to stretch its 38-23 halftime lead to 24 points (55-31) heading to the fourth.
  • Stonehill led start to finish, beginning with a Seymour three-pointer on the opening possession. The Skyhawks led by as much as eight (12-4) in the opening quarter before settling for a four-point cushion (15-11) after ten minutes.
  • Stonehill scored the first six points of the second quarter, including four-straight by sophomore Megan Hill to grab its first double-digit lead of the day (21-11) after a layup from senior Grace Carter just over two minutes in.
  • New Haven scored the next four points to pull within six (21-15) after a Wormack layup with 6:45 left in the half. The Chargers were still within eight (29-21) after a layout from Deshaies with 4:22 remaining, when Stonehill reeled off seven-straight to claim a 15-point lead (36-21) with a Reuter layup with 2:25 to go.
  • Raymond opened the second half with a three-pointer to stretch the Stonehill lead to 18 (41-23) and the Skyhawks extended it to 20 points (45-25) for the first time on a Seymour layup less than four minutes into the third quarter.
  • Raymond drained another three with 1:27 left in the third to give Stonehill a 24 point lead (53-29) and the Skyhawks would not be seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Noteworthy

  • Raymond posted her first 20-point game of the season after netting 20-plus on eight occasions during her freshman season.
  • Reuter's season-high four blocked shots marks the 16th time in her career she has posted three-plus blocks in a game.
  • Stonehill is 4-0 since the calendar turned to 2020 and winners of seven of its last nine.
  • Stonehill held its eighth opponent under 60 points, improving to 7-1 in those contests.

Up Next

Stonehill (11-4, 7-2 NE10) is right back in action here at Merkert Gym on Wednesday, when it hosts Pace University, ranked No. 7 in the D2SIDA East poll, for an NE10 matchup at 5:30 p.m. New Haven (12-4, 6-3 NE10) hosts Saint Anselm College, ranked No. 5 in the region, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.

