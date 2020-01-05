Women's Basketball Drops Southern N.H., 68-51



Reuter scored eight of her season-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Skyhawks close out the NE10 win (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard)

Reuter leads balanced Skyhawks effort with season-high 18 points

MANCHESTER, N.H. (January 5, 2020) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 9 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, pulled away in the second half to claim a 68-51 victory over Southern New Hampshire University in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action to open the second semester at Stan Spirou Fieldhouse this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Gabrielle Reuter Senior, Forward: Season-high 18 points (7-for-9, 4-for-4 FTs), six rebounds.

Kelsey Shaw Senior, Guard: Season-high 11 points (7-for-8 FTs), including nine in the second half, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Grace Carter Senior, Guard: 11 points, five rebounds, four rebounds and two steals.

Kayla Raymond Sophomore, Forward: Season-high nine rebounds, seven points (all first half).

Southern N.H.

Gyanna Russell Junior, Guard: 12 points (4-for-9, 4-for-4 FTs), including ten in the first half. six rebounds, two assists.

Victoria Dean Senior, Forward: 10 points, three rebounds.

Adriana Timberlake Freshman, Guard: 9 points, three steals.



Shaw added a season-best 11 points in the balanced Skyhawks effort (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard)

How it Happened

Stonehill took a three-point lead into halftime (30-27) and then limited Southern New Hampshire to four points on 1-for-12 (8.3-percent) shooting in the third quarter to open a 19 point lead heading into the fourth.

Stonehill posted a 49-34 rebounding advantage and outscored SNHU 15-7 in points off turnovers in the win.

Stonehill led by four (35-31), four minutes into the second half and then scored the final 15 points of the third quarter to open a 19-point lead (50-31) heading to the fourth. Carter sparked the run with a three-pointer and junior Madison Seymour netted five-straight points at one stage of the run.

netted five-straight points at one stage of the run. Southern N.H. drew within 14 (56-42) after a three-pointer from senior Karlee Ziliak midway through the fourth, but would get no closer.

midway through the fourth, but would get no closer. Reuter scored four-straight to regain an 18-point margin (60-42) for Stonehill with four minutes remaining, finishing the final frame with eight points.

Stonehill converted all ten free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win as Shaw buried six and Reuter four.

Stonehill never trailed in the contest, grabbing a quick six point lead (8-2) after a Shaw layup three minutes in as four different players scored during the opening stretch.

Stonehill led by two after the opening quarter and then grabbed a seven-point lead (22-15) on a Raymond three-pointer two minutes into the second.

SNHU scored seven-straight to draw even (24-24) for the first time since the opening tip after a three-point play by Russell with 3:15 remaining in the half.

Stonehill ended the run with a Raymond bucket on its next possession and would lead the rest of the way, grabbing a three-point (30-27) halftime lead after a basket by sophomore Sophie Glidden with 16-seconds left.

Up Next

Stonehill (8-4, 4-2 NE10) is back in action next Saturday, January 11, when it hosts Le Moyne College for its Alumnae Game at 1:30 p.m. Southern N.H. (8-5, 1-4 NE10) hosts Franklin Pierce University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

