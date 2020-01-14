Women's Basketball Deals #5/12 Adelphi First Loss, 68-60

Reuter and Raymond combine for 31 to fuel Skyhawks



Reuter posted her second double-double of the season to lead the Skyhawks past previously unbeaten Adelphi (PHOTO BY Tom Weishaar)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (January 14, 2020) – Stonehill College erased a nine-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter run and handed Adelphi University, ranked No. 5 in this week's D2SIDA Top 25 Media Poll and 12th in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II poll, its first loss of the season with a 68-60 decision in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action inside the Center for Recreation and Sport tonight.

Leaders

Stonehill

Gabrielle Reuter Senior, Forward: Second double-double of the season (fourth career) with game-high 16 points (6-for-12, 4-for-4 FTs), 11 rebounds, two assists, a blocked shot and steal.

Kayla Raymond Sophomore, Forward: 15 points, including seven in the first quarter, four rebounds and a block.

Kelsey Shaw Senior, Guard: Season-high matching 11 points (4-for-9), five rebounds, and two assists.

Madison Seymour Junior, Guard: Career-high matching 10 points (second straight game), five rebounds, an assist and steal.

Adelphi

Emily Miccile Junior, Guard: Double-Double of 15 points, 12 rebounds (seven offensive) and five steals.

Katie Murphy Junior, Guard: 13 points (6-for-17), four rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Jess Camarda Senior, Guard: 12 points, four rebounds, two assists.

Leonie Edringer Senior, Forward: 15 rebounds (10 offensive), seven points, two assists, a blocked shot and two steals.



Raymond added 15 points, including seven in the first quarter to keep the Skyhawks in touch early (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

How it Happened

Stonehill used a 20-4 run at the start of the third quarter to turn a nine-point (31-22) halftime deficit into a seven-point lead (42-35) after a Raymond jumper with 3:56 to play.

After shooting just 32.1-percent in the first half, including under 30% in the opening quarter, Stonehill connected at 46.7% (14-for-30) in the second and drained all 14 free throws in the final quarter to seal the key regional win.

Stonehill shined defensively, limiting the NE10's top offense (80.7 ppg) 20 points under its season average on 26.5% shooting (22-for-83), including 20.9% (9-43) in the second half, connecting on 7-of-26 (26.9%) three-pointers on the night.

Stonehill trailed by a game-high 12 (31-19) with a minute to play in the first half, but Shaw capped the half with a three-pointer to trim the deficit to nine (31-22) heading to the break.

Stonehill continued the run to start the third quarter, scoring the first six points from three different players to pull within three (31-28) after just 100-seconds.

Adelphi followed with the next four points, but Stonehill continued the game-swaying run with 11-straight points, including a Seymour triple, to grab a seven point lead (42-35) after a Raymond jumper with 3:56 to play in the third.

Adelphi closed to within a point (46-45) heading into the final frame after a three-pointer from senior Fallyn Stephens with seven-seconds on the clock.

with seven-seconds on the clock. Adelphi pulled even (46-46) when Edringer split two free throws to open the fourth, but Stonehill restored a six-point cushion (52-46) after a Shaw jumper with six minutes remaining.

Adelphi did not go away, snaring the lead once again (57-56) after a Stephens three with 2:30 to go.

Reuter scored a layup at the other end and scored six points down the stretch as Stonehill sealed the win by converting all eight free throws over the final 1:45. Shaw also added a key layup off an offensive rebound with ten seconds to play that officially sealed the win.

Up Next

Stonehill (10-4, 6-2 NE10), ranked No. 8 in this week's D2SIDA East Region poll and winners of three-straight since the New Year, looks to keep it rolling when it returns to Merkert Gymnasium on Saturday to host the University of New Haven, ranked sixth in the D2SIDA East Region poll, for a Purple & White Game at 1:30 p.m. Adelphi (16-1, 7-1 NE10) visits Saint Anselm College, ranked fifth in the D2SIDA East poll, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.