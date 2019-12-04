Women's Basketball Battles Past Franklin Pierce, 68-59

Bramanti's career-high matching 16 points leads Skyhawks bench effort



Bramanti netted a career-high matching 16 points to lead the Skyhawks late charge past Franklin Pierce (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

EASTON, Mass. (December 4, 2019) – Stonehill College, receiving votes in this week's Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II poll and ranked No. 7 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, got 36 points from its bench to fight from behind for a 68-59 victory over Franklin Pierce University in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium tonight.

Sophomore guard Emily Bramanti led the Stonehill bench effort that outscored Franklin Pierce's reserves 36-8 with a career-high matching 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 2-for-5 from three-point range, to go with three rebounds. Senior Gabrielle Reuter was the only other Skyhawk in double-figures with ten points on 5-of-8 shooting, five rebounds and five assists, while freshman Jesse Semeniak netted a season-high eight points. Junior Madison Seymour and sophomore Isabella Santoro also chipped in eight points for Stonehill, with Seymour matching her career-best on 2-of-4 shooting from three, while Santoro pulled down six boards.

Franklin Pierce was led by the double-double of sophomore Izzy Lipinski with game-highs of 27 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three assists, two steals and a blocked shot as she shot 12-for-18 from the floor. Junior Sophia Holmes and sophomore Emma Carter each added 11 points for the Ravens, with Holmes also totaling six rebounds and Carter chipping in four boards, four assists and two steals.



Seymour keyed the Skyhawks 19-point run with a pair of three-pointers and finished with a career-high matching eight points (PHOTO BY Richard Ryan)

Stonehill wrapped a 19-0 run between the final three minutes of the third quarter through the first five minutes of the fourth to turn an 11-point deficit (51-40) after a layup from Holmes with 3:15 remaining in the third into an eight point lead (59-51) after a Bramanti triple midway through the fourth. Franklin Pierce scored eight straight from four different players to open its largest lead of the night late in the third.

Stonehill scored the final seven points of the quarter, sparked by a Seymour three-pointer, to close the gap to four (51-47) heading to the fourth. Reuter scored the first four points of the final quarter and then Seymour put the Skyhawks in front for good with a second three-pointer less than three minutes in. Bramanti capped the 19-point run with a three-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 5:05 left. After shooting 50-percent (7-for-14) in the third quarter, Franklin Pierce was just 3-for-10 (30%) from the floor in the fourth, while Stonehill made 8-of-12 shots (66.7%) in the final ten minutes after shooting just 38.9% (21-54) through the first three frames.

Lipinski snapped Franklin Pierce's eight-minute scoring drought with a basket inside on its next possession and then Carter pulled the Ravens back within a possession (61-58) with 2:51 remaining. Stonehill would close the game out from there, outscoring the visitors 7-1 down the stretch to seal the win. Senior Grace Carter sparked the clinching run with a three-pointer, before classmate Kelsey Shaw converted two free-throws and sophomore Megan Hill added a layup.

Stonehill (6-2, 3-1 NE10) is right back in action here at Merkert Gym on Saturday, when it hosts No. 7/8 Saint Anselm College for its Purple & White Game at 1:30 p.m. Franklin Pierce (3-4, 0-3 NE10) hosts Bentley University, ranked No. 6 in the region, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

