First Half Surge Sends #3/3 Grand Valley Past Women's Basketball, 87-64



Carter led the Skyhawks with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting (PHOTO BY Tom Weishaar)

DeBoer scores 27 of her game-high 29 points in the first half as Lakers build 19-point halftime lead and withstand Skyhawks third quarter rally

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 22, 2019) – Grand Valley State University, ranked No. 3 in both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and D2SIDA Division II national polls, shot nearly 57-percent from the floor in the first half, including six three-pointers, to fuel an 87-64 victory over Stonehill College, ranked No. 9 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, in non-conference women's basketball action at the Daytona Beach Shootout at the Ocean Center this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Grace Carter: 23 points (8-for-15, 5-for-12 threes), four rebounds

Kayla Raymond: season-high matching 12 points, season-high eight rebounds, two steals

Isabella Santoro: 11 points (3-for-6, 4-for-4 FTs)

Kelsey Shaw: 10 points (3-for-6, 2-for-4 threes), three rebounds

Grand Valley State

Jenn DeBoer: game-high 29 points, including 27 in the first half, (11-for-19, 5-for-10 threes), five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a blocked shot

Cassidy Boensch: 27 points (9-for-17, 9-for-12 FTs), including 14 in the first half, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot

Taryn Taugher: 12 points (5-for-8, 2-for-3 threes), two rebounds

Maddie Dailey: 10 points, three rebounds, four assists and a blocked shot



Raymond added 12 points and a season-best eight rebounds (PHOTO BY Tom Weishaar)

How it Happened

Grand Valley shot 56.8-percent (21-for-37) from the floor in the first half, including 6-for-10 (60%) from three-point distance, to build as much as a 24-point lead in the opening half.

DeBoer and Boensch combined for 56 points, including 41 of Grand Valley's 56 first half points as the Lakers built a 56-37 halftime lead.

Grand Valley used a 17-6 run that turned a 10-10 deadlock midway through the first quarter into an 11-point lead (27-16) with 1:38 left in the quarter after back to back three-pointers from DeBoer.

DeBoer sent Grand Valley into the second quarter with a double-digit lead (30-20) with another three and then stretched the Lakers lead to 14 (34-20) with a layup a minute and a half in.

Grand Valley led by 11 (37-26) after a Carter three-pointer with 6:23 remaining, when the Lakers used a 15-2 run to open a 24-point lead (52-28) after a three-point play from Boensch with 2:22 left in the half. DeBoer had another nine points during that run for the Lakers.

Grand Valley carried a 19 point advantage (56-37) into halftime and then regained a 23-point cushion (67-44) with a Boensch layup midway through the third.

Stonehill scored the final 11 points of the third quarter, including five from sophomore Isabella Santoro (Durham, Connecticut/Mercy) , pull within 12 (67-55) heading into the fourth. The Skyhawks drew within 11 (71-60) on a jumper from senior Gabrielle Reuter (Plymouth, Massachusetts/Lawrence Academy) with just under eight minutes remaining, but would get no closer.

, pull within 12 (67-55) heading into the fourth. The Skyhawks drew within 11 (71-60) on a jumper from senior with just under eight minutes remaining, but would get no closer. Grand Valley outscored Stonehill 13-4 the rest of the way to seal the win, capped by DeBoer's lone basket of the second half with 2:36 remaining.

Stonehill's lone lead of the night (5-4) came on a Shaw jumper 2:20 into the game.

Up Next

Stonehill (7-4, 3-2 NE10) is off until after the New Year, when it returns to Northeast-10 Conference play, on Sunday, January 5, at Southern New Hampshire University at 1:30 p.m. The Skyhawks return home on Saturday, January 11, to host Le Moyne College for an NE10 matchup at 1:30 p.m. Grand Valley State (11-0, 3-0 GLIAC) visits Ferris State University on Thursday, January 2, at 7:30 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.