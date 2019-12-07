#7/8 Saint Anselm Shoots Past Women's Basketball, 76-63

Game Leaders

#7/8 Saint Anselm College
Pts: Shannon Ryan - 25
Reb: Shannon Ryan - 11
Ast: 2 Players (#01, #23) - 5
Stonehill
Pts: Isabella Santoro - 14
Reb: Isabella Santoro - 11
Ast: Grace Carter - 4

Team Stats

#7/8 Saint Anselm College
Stonehill

Field Goals

(31-60)
(24-71)

Field Goal %

51.7%
33.8%

Rebounds

36
41

Assists

16
16

Turnovers

13
12

Pts off Turnovers

15
12

2nd Chance Pts

7
13

Pts in the Paint

34
20

Fastbreak Pts

6
5

Bench Pts

4
23
Ryan and Spinks combine for 46 points as Hawks stay unbeaten


Santoro posted her first career double-double for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard)

EASTON, Mass. (December 7, 2019) – Saint Anselm College, ranked No. 7 in this week's D2SIDA Top 25 Media Poll and No. 8 in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II poll, shot over 50-percent from the floor and held Stonehill College, receiving votes in the WBCA poll, to 33.8-percent shooting, in posting a 76-63 victory in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Senior Shannon Ryan and freshman Macy Spinks combined for 46 points to lead Saint Anselm to its sixth-straight win to open the season. Ryan posted a double-double with game-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 11-for-20 from the field, to go with three blocked shots, while Spinks netted 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3-for-4 from three-point range, with four assists and two boards. Junior Peyton Steinman rounded out the Hawks in double-figures with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including all three three-point attempts, with four rebounds, five assists and two steals, while senior Sara Messler chipped in six rebounds and five assists.

Sophomore Isabella Santoro led Stonehill with her first career double-double, totaling 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds (six offensive), on 5-of-12 shooting, adding an assist and blocked shot. Junior Madison Seymour contributed a career-best ten points, connecting on 3-of-4 three-pointers, while sophomore Emily Bramanti chipped in nine points, three boards, three assists and two steals.

Stonehill held a five point lead (20-15) after a quarter of play, connecting on 41.2-percent (7-of-17) of its shots, including 3-for-7 (42.9%) from three-point distance, compared to 5-for-13 (38.5%) shooting for Saint Anselm over the opening ten minutes. The Skyhawks would shoot just 31.5% (17-54) over the final three quarters, including 4-21 (19%) from beyond the arc, while the Hawks finished shooting 51.7% (31-60) from the field, including 8-for-10 (80%) from deep, on the afternoon.


Seymour netted a career-best ten points for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard)

Saint Anselm scored six-straight to clear a five-point deficit (22-17) and grab the lead (23-22) after a Spinks basket two minutes into the second quarter. Sophomore Megan Hill pushed Stonehill back in front (27-25) with 5:49 left in the half, but the Hawks reeled off a 14-2 run to open a ten-point cushion (39-29) after a Spinks triple with 1:23 remaining. Ryan netted six points during the run for the Hawks, who settled for a six-point halftime lead (39-33) after Bramanti and Santoro scored the last four points of the half.

Saint Anselm restored its ten-point lead (47-37) after a Spinks basket four minutes into the second half, but Stonehill rallied with five-straight after a Seymour three-pointer with 3:29 left in the third quarter. The Hawks answered again, regaining a ten-point lead (56-46) when Spinks capped the third with a three-pointer.

Ryan opened the fourth quarter with a basket to give Saint Anselm its largest lead of the game (58-46) to that point, before Stonehill closed within six  (58-52) with 7:26 to go after back to back three-pointers from Bramanti and Seymour. That was as close as the Skyhawks would get as the Hawks broke the game open with a 13-2 run to open a 17-point lead (71-54) after two free-throws from junior Grace Gauchione with 3:32 remaining, while Steinman added four points during that stretch, including a three-pointer.

Stonehill (6-3, 3-2 NE10) is off for two weeks, before returning to action on Saturday, December 21, when it faces Ave Maria University on day one of the Daytona Beach Shootout in Florida at noon. The Skyhawks do not return home until Saturday, January 11, to host Le Moyne College for an NE10 matchup at 1:30 p.m. Saint Anselm (6-0, 4-0 NE10) hosts Goldey-Beacom College on Sunday, December 15, at 2 p.m.

