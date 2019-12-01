22 Women's Basketball Bounces Back at Assumption, 63-51



Santoro led the Skyhawks with a career-high 21 points at Assumption this afternoon (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

Santoro leads Skyhawks with career-high 21 points

WORCESTER, Mass. (December 1, 2019) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 22 in this week's Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division II poll, receiving a vote in the D2SIDA Top 25 media poll and ranked No. 5 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, bounced back with a 63-51 triumph over Assumption College in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action inside Laska Gymnasium this afternoon.

Stonehill rode a career-high 21 points from sophomore Isabella Santoro, who posted her third 20-point outing of the season on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor, while converting 9-of-10 free-throws, to go with eight rebounds (four offensive), two assists and a steal. Senior Grace Carter was the only other Skyhawks in double-figures, finishing with 14 points, connecting on 4-of-8 three-pointers, with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Emily Bramanti contributed nine points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals off the bench, while classmate Kayla Raymond pulled down seven boards and chipped in four points, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal in under 16 minutes off the bench in her return to the court for the first time this season.

Sophomore Ja'Lyn Armstrong was the lone Assumption player in double-figures with ten points on 5-of-8 shooting, while senior Brianna Capacchione fell a point shy of a double-double with a game-high 13 rebounds. Including ten in the first half, and nine points. Junior Meghan Reen chipped in with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, three rebounds and three assists.

Stonehill limited Assumption to 29.3-percent shooting (17-for-58) on the afternoon, including 3-for-16 (19.8%) in the third quarter in building a nine point lead heading into the fourth. The Greyhounds connected on just 1-of-14 (7.1%) three-pointers for the afternoon and turned the ball over 20 times as the Skyhawks posted a 21-11 advantage in point off.



Carter drained 4-of-8 three-pointers to add 14 points for the Skyhawks (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

Stonehill carried a four point lead (27-23) into halftime despite leading by as much as ten (20-10) in the second quarter. Reen opened the second half with a layup to draw Assumption back within two (27-25), but the Skyhawks scored the next five to regain a seven point cushion (32-25) after a free-throw from sophomore Sophie Glidden two minutes in. Stonehill scored the final four points of the third frame to take a nine-point lead (42-33) into the fourth after baskets from Raymond and Bramanti.

Sophomore Anna Shaughnessy opened the fourth quarter scoring with two free-throws for Assumption, but Stonehill reeled off seven-straight, keyed by a three-pointer from Carter, to open a 14-point lead (49-35) after a Raymond basket with 6:47 remaining. The Greyhounds answered with the next six to pull within eight (49-41) following two more Shaughnessy free throws with four minutes to play.

Assumption was able to fight back within six (51-45) after two free-throws by freshman Monica Spain with three minutes left, but would get no closer. Stonehill scored seven-straight, including five by Santoro, to regain a 13-point advantage after a Santoro jumper in the paint with 66-seconds remaining that sealed the win as the Skyhawks took care of the free-throw line from there.

Stonehill (5-2, 2-1 NE10) is right back in action on Wednesday as it continues a three-game week by hosting Franklin Pierce University for an NE10 matchup at Merkert Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Assumption (4-3, 2-1 NE10) hosts Bentley University on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

