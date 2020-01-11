Women's Basketball Holds Off Le Moyne, 61-55

Raymond's season-high 19 points lifts Skyhawks to second straight win



Raymond led the Skyhawks with a season-high 19 points, adding seven rebounds and two assists (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

EASTON, Mass. (January 11, 2020) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 9 in the D2SIDA East Region poll, held off Le Moyne College down the stretch in the fourth quarter to secure a 61-55 victory in Northeast-10 Conference women's basketball action on Paula Sullivan Court at Merkert Gymnasium this afternoon.

Leaders

Stonehill

Kayla Raymond Sophomore, Forward: Season-high 19 points (7-for-15, 2-for-7 threes), including 11 in the first half, seven rebounds and two assists.

Madison Seymour Junior, Guard: Career-high matching ten points (3-for-4, 3-for-3 threes), three rebounds, an assist and steal.

Gabrielle Reuter Senior, Forward: Career-high matching 12 rebounds, four points, three assists and a blocked shot.

Kelsey Shaw Senior, Guard: Nine points (7-for-9 FTs), five rebounds, five assists, +11).

Le Moyne

McKayla Roberts Senior, Guard: 20 points (7-for-22, 3-for-11 threes), eight assists, four rebounds, three steals.

Liz Millea Junior, Guard: 14 points (6-for-15, 2-for-5 threes), five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Jenna Zimmerman Sophomore, Forward: Six points, seven rebounds, blocked shot.



Seymour matched her career-high with ten points off the bench, including a key fourth quarter three (PHOTO BY Bob Blanchard)

How it Happened

Senior Grace Carter sent Stonehill into the fourth quarter with a two-point lead (41-39) with a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third after Le Moyne had grabbed the lead after trailing by ten (32-22) at the half.

sent Stonehill into the fourth quarter with a two-point lead (41-39) with a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third after Le Moyne had grabbed the lead after trailing by ten (32-22) at the half. Le Moyne used a 12-3 run in the third quarter to pull within a point (37-36) after a Millea jumper with 3:15 remaining. She and Roberts both netted five points for the Dolphins during the stretch.'

Sophomore Erin Fouracre pushed Le Moyne in front (39-38) for the first time since the opening quarter, when she converted a three-point play with 17-seconds left, but Carter's triple to end the quarter kept Stonehill in front heading to the final frame.

pushed Le Moyne in front (39-38) for the first time since the opening quarter, when she converted a three-point play with 17-seconds left, but Carter's triple to end the quarter kept Stonehill in front heading to the final frame. Le Moyne pulled even again when Roberts opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws, but Seymour buried a three-pointer at the other end and Stonehill would not trail again.

Raymond extended the Stonehill lead to six (49-43) with a layup with six minutes remaining.

Roberts and Raymond traded triples and then Stonehill opened an eight-point cushion (54-46) with a layup from sophomore Sophie Glidden with 3:21 on the clock.

with 3:21 on the clock. Le Moyne closed again, pulling within two (54-52) after a Roberts layup with 69-seconds to play, but Stonehill sealed the game from there by draining 7-of-8 free throws in the final minute, including all four tries by Shaw.

Stonehill led for all but 101 seconds on the afternoon, building a nine-point first quarter advantage (16-7) after two Raymond free throws with two minutes to go.

Stonehill carried an eight-point cushion (18-10) into the second frame and quickly secured its first double-figure lead (24-14) of the afternoon on a Seymour three 2:50 in, a margin it would take into halftime.

Noteworthy

Stonehill, which has played the third-toughest schedule (.686) in the country this season, was playing just its fourth home game, improving to 3-1 at Merkert Gym through 13 games.

Carter drained two three-pointers on the afternoon to move into eighth place on the program's all-time list with 150 career threes, slipping past Mary Louise Dixon, '14 (149).

Raymond reached double-figures for the 25 th time in her short Stonehill career, but just the third time this season in her sixth game played (fourth start). It marks the first time she has led the Skyhawks in scoring this year.

time in her short Stonehill career, but just the third time this season in her sixth game played (fourth start). It marks the first time she has led the Skyhawks in scoring this year. Reuter secured her fifth career double-figure rebounding game, second this season.



Up Next

Stonehill (9-4, 5-2 NE10) hits the road on Tuesday, when it visits No. 6/12 nationally-ranked Adelphi University for another key NE10 cross-division clash at 5:30 p.m. The Skyhawks are back here at Merkert Gym next Saturday to host the University of New Haven for a Purple & White Game at 1:30 p.m. Le Moyne (8-6, 4-3 NE10) hosts Franklin Pierce University on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.