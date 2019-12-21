Sophomores Lead Women's Basketball Past Ave Maria, 70-28

Game Leaders

Stonehill
Pts: Isabella Santoro - 14
Reb: Sophie Glidden - 13
Ast: Sophie Glidden - 3
Ave Maria University
Pts: Weinmann,Danielle - 8
Reb: Miller,Sarah - 14
Ast: 2 Players (#14, #22) - 1

Team Stats

Stonehill
Ave Maria University

Field Goals

(29-68)
(10-43)

Field Goal %

42.6%
23.3%

Rebounds

44
35

Assists

17
2

Turnovers

9
22

Pts off Turnovers

21
4

2nd Chance Pts

5
5

Pts in the Paint

34
12

Fastbreak Pts

4
0

Bench Pts

30
28
Raymond posted season-highs of 12 points and seven rebounds this afternoon (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

Raymond posts season highs, Santoro nets game-high 14, Glidden grabs 13 boards to lead Skyhawks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 21, 2019) – Stonehill College, ranked No. 9 in the D2SIDA East Regional poll, jumped out early and never looked back, using a balanced scoring effort for a 70-28 triumph over Ave Maria University in non-conference women's basketball action at the Daytona Beach Shootout at the Ocean Center this afternoon. 

Leaders

Stonehill

Kayla Raymond: season-high 12 points and seven rebounds (5-for-14, 2-for-2 three-pointers), two assists, one steal

Isabella Santoro: game-high 14 points (6-for-13, 2-for-6 threes), three rebounds, two assists and a steal

Emily Bramanti: 10 points (5-for-8), two assists

Sophie Glidden: career-high matching 13 rebounds, three assists 

Ave Maria

Danielle Weinmann: eight points (2-for-4, 4-for-10 free-throws), seven rebounds

Sarah Miller: game-high 14 rebounds, five points

Amanda Kasprzak: six points (3-for-4), three rebounds 


Santoro scored a game-high 14 points to lead three Skyhawks in double figures (PHOTO BY Peter Buehner)

How it Happened

  • Stonehill led start to finish as senior Kelsey Shaw drained an opening three-pointer 12-seconds into the game, and the Skyhawks rolled to a 14-2 lead after a Santoro three with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter. Stonehill scored 11-straight during the opening run, including five points by Santoro.
  • Stonehill carried a 13-point lead (21-8) into the second quarter and then scored the first four points of the second before grabbing an 18-point lead after a Raymond triple with 6:20 left in the half.
  • Stonehill took a 21-point lead (36-15) into halftime and then Santoro opened the second half with a three-pointer and then added a layup to stretch the lead to 26 (41-15) with 5:51 left in the third.
  • Stonehill led by 31 (53-22) after three quarters, following a three-pointer by freshman Erin Donlan, extending the advantage to 41 (63-22) after a three-point play by freshman Mia Kelly four minutes into the fourth.
  • Stonehill's lead capped at 42, which would be the final margin.

Up Next

Stonehill (7-3, 3-2 NE10) is right back in action tomorrow, when it battles Grand Valley State University, ranked No. 3 in both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and D2SIDA Top 25 national polls, here at the Daytona Beach Shootout at noon. The Skyhawks return home on Saturday, January 11, to host Le Moyne College for an NE10 matchup at 1:30 p.m. Ave Maria (11-3, 4-1 The Sun) visits Central Methodist College on Tuesday, December 31, at 2 p.m.

