Stonehill College Strength & Conditioning to Host Third Benching to Break Barriers Event

EASTON, Mass. (December 2, 2019) – The Stonehill College Strength and Conditioning Department will be hosting its third "Benching to Break Barriers" on Friday, December 6, a bench press competition aimed to raise awareness for sexual assault and domestic violence. All proceeds and donations will go to Penelope's Place, a Brockton based non-profit providing health and human services to Southeastern Massachusetts.

"Benching to Break Barriers" will be held in the Varsity Weight room in the Sally Blair Ames Sports Complex from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, December 6. The entire Stonehill student body and faculty and staff is invited to create a team of five and enter the weight lifting competition. Competitors will choose their weight and perform as many repetitions as possible. The winning team will be determined by the average relative strength, which is the total weight lifted by the team divided by their total body weight.

Click here to make a donation or sign up to be a part of the event

A donation of $10.00 is required for all participants. 

