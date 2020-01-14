Peloso, Schoen Earn NE10 Weekly Honors

Stonehill Ice Hockey freshman forward John Peloso and senior goalie Matthew Schoen were awarded weekly honors by the NE10 for their performances in over the last week. Peloso was named Rookie of the Week after posting four points, two goals and two assists in a three-game week, where the Skyhawks went 2-0-1. Peloso scored a goal in Stonehill’s first shutout since 2018 with a 3-0 win over Johnson & Wales and their first NE10 win with a 6-2 win over Post University. He registered a point in each of the three games this week. Schoen was named Goaltender of the Week after he recorded two victories, including Stonehill’s first NE10 win, a 6-2 victory over Post. The senior goaltender recorded 70 saves in the two games for a 1.00 goals-against average. The senior registered his first shutout with a 3-0 win over Johnson & Wales University, the first shutout for the Skyhawks since the 2018 season.