Women’s Track & Field Competes at URI Sorlien Invitational

Lastra finished third out of 29 in the 800-meter run



Ward cleared a height of 5 feet, 5.75 inches to tie her current school record, finishing second overall

KINGSTON, Rhode Island (January 18, 2020) – The Stonehill College women's track & field team competed at the Sorlien Memorial Invitational on Saturday, January 18, hosted by the University of Rhode Island, at the Mackal Fieldhouse, where they totaled 18 top-10 results.

Highlights:

In the 800-meter run, senior Anna Lastra placed third in her heat with a time of 2:19.74, which put her third out of 29 competitors. Classmate Alyssa Freeman finished close behind with her time of 2:20.83, taking home fifth place overall.

placed third in her heat with a time of 2:19.74, which put her third out of 29 competitors. Classmate finished close behind with her time of 2:20.83, taking home fifth place overall. Senior Zoe Smith took first in her heat with a time of 9.20-seconds qualifying for finals in the 60-meter hurdles. She then placed fifth with a time of 9.14-seconds. Sophomore Savanna Macaluso also qualified for finals with her time of 9.28-seconds, where she placed third in her heat. Macaluso finished seventh in finals clocking in a time of 9.29-seconds.

took first in her heat with a time of 9.20-seconds qualifying for finals in the 60-meter hurdles. She then placed fifth with a time of 9.14-seconds. Sophomore also qualified for finals with her time of 9.28-seconds, where she placed third in her heat. Macaluso finished seventh in finals clocking in a time of 9.29-seconds. Senior Madison Ward cleared a height of 5 feet, 5.75 inches on her second attempt at the mark putting her second out of 16 competitors in the high jump. This also matched her school record for the third time.

cleared a height of 5 feet, 5.75 inches on her second attempt at the mark putting her second out of 16 competitors in the high jump. This also matched her school record for the third time. Freshman Haley Lightbody took home sixth place out of 19 competitors in the pole vault, clearing a personal best 11 feet, 1.75 inches. This mark qualifies her for the New England Championships. The freshman also competed in the long jump measuring a mark of 16 feet, 7.25 inches, good for 18 th place.

took home sixth place out of 19 competitors in the pole vault, clearing a personal best 11 feet, 1.75 inches. This mark qualifies her for the New England Championships. The freshman also competed in the long jump measuring a mark of 16 feet, 7.25 inches, good for 18 place. Senior Jesica Litwa took home a top-five finish in the weight throw with her longest throw of 50 feet, 9.25 inches to place fourth out of 22 competitors.

took home a top-five finish in the weight throw with her longest throw of 50 feet, 9.25 inches to place fourth out of 22 competitors. The Skyhawks took home seventh, eighth, and ninth in the shot put, as senior Shayla Lyons led the way with a distance of 40 feet, 4 inches. Classmate Elizabeth Balzarini followed with her mark of 38 feet, 11.5 inches and sophomore Krista Stracqualursi threw the shot put 38 feet, 7 inches.

Up Next:

Stonehill returns to action next week, as they kick off the weekend with the John Thomas Terrier Classic on Friday, January 24, hosted by Boston University, and then the University of Southern Maine Open II on Saturday, January 25, hosted by the University of Southern Maine.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks "Front Row" mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.