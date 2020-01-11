Women’s Track & Field Concludes Day Two at Beantown Challenge

Lyons took home a top-10 mark in shot put



Lastra clocked in a time of 5:09.46 in the mile, also earning a top-10 finish for the Skyhawks

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (January 11, 2020) – Stonehill women's track and field, who was the only Division II team at the Beantown Challenge, wrapped up the two-day meet on Saturday at the Gordon Indoor Track, hosted by Harvard University.

Highlights:

Senior Shayla Lyons led the way for the Skyhawks as she finished 10 th out of 27 competitors in the shot put. She threw a distance of 40 feet, 11.50 inches. Classmate Elizabeth Balzarini placed 15 th with a mark of 38 feet, 2.25 inches, while sophomore Krista Straqualursi followed in 16 th place with her throw of 37 feet, 8.75 inches.

and junior both cleared a height of 5 feet, 3.25 inches, as Ward placed eighth and Giusti finished 11 . In the mile, senior Anna Lastra placed second in her heat with a time of 5:09.46, taking ninth out of 31 competitors. Classmate Alyssa Freeman also finished in the top-15, with her time of 5:12.60 for fourth in her heat and 13 th overall.

Up Next:

Stonehill competes next weekend on Saturday, January 18 at the Sorlien Memorial Invitational, hosted by the University of Rhode Island at the Mackal Fieldhouse in Kingston, Rhode Island.

