Women’s Track & Field Competes at Day One of Beantown Challenge

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (January 10, 2020) – Stonehill women's track & field opened the new year with the Beantown Challenge at the Gordon Indoor Track, hosted by Harvard University, today.

Highlights:

Senior Zoe Smith and sophomore Savana Macaluso led the way for the Skyhawks as they both qualified for the 60-meter hurdles finals. Smith placed second in her heat with a time of 8.94-seconds in the preliminary round, while Macaluso finished third in her heat with a time of 9.17-seconds. In the finals, the two followed each other in seventh and eighth with times of 9.19-seconds and 9.48-seconds, respectively.

Smith also competed in the 60-meter dash, finishing 20th of 29 competitors clocking in a time of 8.08-seconds. Senior Sinead O'Brien also competed in the event placing 25th with a time of 8.30-seconds.

In the weight throw, senior Jesica Litwa threw a distance of 46 feet, 11.75 inches, taking home 14th of 21 competitors. Senior Shayla Lyons finished 16th with a distance of 44 feet, 11.50 inches.

Senior Ashley Colarusso, junior Alexandra Sexton and freshman Haley Lightbody all competed in the pole vault where they cleared a height of 10 feet, 10 inches. Colarusso placed eighth, while Sexton and Lightbody tied for 10th.

Up Next:

Stonehill will be right back in action for day two of the Beantown Challenge at Gordon Indoor Track tomorrow, Saturday, January 11 starting at 10:00 a.m.

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.