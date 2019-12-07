Women’s Track & Field Begins Season at Sharon Colyear-Danville Opener

Three Skyhawks qualified for New England's at the season opener



Macaluso was one of three Skyhawks to qualify for the New England Championships in the first meet of the season (PHOTO BY: Bob Blanchard)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (December 7, 2019) – The Stonehill College women's track and field team opened the indoor season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at the BU Track & Tennis Center, hosted by Boston University on Saturday.

In the high jump, senior Madison Ward cleared 5 feet, 5 inches for a second-place finish on her first try on the third height, while junior Kathleen Giusti took home sixth with a mark of 5 feet, 3 inches. Ward qualified for New England's with this mark.

Senior Zoe Smith and sophomore Savanna Macaluso both qualified for the 60-meter hurdles finals. Smith clocked in a time of 9.06-seconds for a fifth-place finish, while Macaluso placed eighth with a time of 9.15-seconds. Both qualified for New England's with their times.

Senior Shayla Lyons finished third out of 19 in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 7.75 inches, which was on her second throw. Classmate Elizabeth Balzarini placed fifth with her throw of 39 feet, 6.50 inches. Sophomore Krista Stracqualursi, in her fourth throw reached a distance of 37 feet, 9.25 inches to finish eighth overall.

Senior Jesica Litwa placed third in the weight throw with a toss of 48 feet, 2.50 inches, while Lyons also placed sixth in the weight throw with a mark of 44 feet, 3.25 inches.

Senior Ashley Colarusso and freshman Haley Lightbody both cleared a height of 10 feet 11.75 inches in the pole vault, as Colarusso finished 12th and Lightbody placed 15th out of 26.

Stonehill returns to competition next semester as they compete at the Gordon Indoor Track in the Beantown Challenge, hosted by Harvard University on Saturday, January 11.

